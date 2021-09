Foo Fighters fans came to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Tuesday, more than a full day before Wednesday’s concert, to get pre-screened for Covid-19. Several hundred concertgoers went through the pre-checkin process within the first two hours at the St. Joe’s Amp, according to workers on site. They showed proof of vaccination (with a vaccination card or the NYS Excelsior Pass phone app) or printed proof of a negative Covid test within 48 hours of the event, and received a green wristband that will allow them to enter the show Wednesday night more quickly.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO