If you are curious about what kind of Airbnb rentals this area has to offer, take a few minutes of your time and check these out!. I was on Airbnb's website last week booking a place for relatives who are coming to visit and ran across a few really cool spots in the area. Whether you're visiting Killeen, finding a place for relatives to stay, or looking for a place where you can have a local staycation, these are some top picks for Central Texas.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO