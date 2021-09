Love can make you do crazy things. When that love happens in Louisiana, that's doubly true - especially when an ex-girlfriend and a firearm are part of the equation. According to the report from KTVE, dispatchers from the Monroe Police Department received an anonymous call claiming that someone was driving down US Highway 165, in front of God and everybody, waving a handgun out of the passenger side of a Ford Taurus. When the men & women in blue caught up to a vehicle in the area matching the description, they immediately pulled the car over and questioned the occupants.

