Public Safety

Jury: Woman guilty in murder of couple working at Kan. county fair

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 8 days ago
GREAT BEND – A Barton County jury Friday convicted a 57-year-old woman on charges of capital murder stemming from the deaths of a couple who were working as vendors at the Barton County fair in July 2018, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Kimberley Stacey Younger, 57, of Aransas...

stjosephpost.com

