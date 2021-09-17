CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for Americans 65+ and others at high risk

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

CDC leader adds people with risky jobs to COVID booster list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot. However, Walensky decided to make one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

CDC Approves Pfizer Booster Shots For Seniors, Others At Increased Risk From COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Many people who have received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible for booster shots, after the CDC gave final approval to third doses for three groups: seniors 65 and over, nursing home residents, and adults with underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus. CBS 2’s Tara Molina takes a closer look at exactly who is eligible for a Pfizer booster. Doctors we talked to said they’ve heard from patients interested in this third booster shot for weeks. Starting now, people who meet the qualifications, and already received their first two Pfizer shots, can get that...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Offit
CBS Denver

Despite FDA Approval On COVID Vaccine Boosters, Confusion Remains For Some Coloradans

DENVER (CBS4) – The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will vote on FDA recommendations for booster shots. The vote is expected to be followed and approved by CDC commissioner Dr. Rochelle Walensky, creating a new government guideline. The FDA’s recommendation is for people 65 and up, those whose jobs put them at risk of infection and those who are immunocompromised, but only for those who have had the Pfizer vaccine. “So there are people who are immunocompromised who might need a third dose in order to actually continue to boost their immune system up to that maximum, efficient level. And...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Americans#Dealing The White House#The White House#Tufts University#Ministry Of Health#Israeli#Children S Hospital
KRMG

CDC director overrules panel on Pfizer boosters for frontline workers

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed an independent advisory panel's recommendation for seniors and other medically vulnerable Americans to get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, six months after their second dose. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, also partially overruled her agency's...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Pfizer moves toward booster approval and vaccine for children

It's shaping up to be a big week for news on two eagerly awaited developments involving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: Booster shots and progress toward its first doses for children as young as five. The Food and Drug Administration is set to decide whether to accept its advisory committee's decision to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

