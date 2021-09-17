CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYMEX Oil Futures Soften as US Supply Concerns Fade

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- With operators in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico gradually returning production shut-in by Hurricane Ida nearly three weeks ago, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange fell Friday after industry data from Baker Hughes detailed a double-digit increase in the weekly U.S. oil rig count -- the largest rise in over a month -- easing concerns over undersupplied domestic oil market.

www.dtnpf.com

MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a third week in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 421 this week. That followed increases in each of last two weeks as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast nearly four weeks ago. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 521, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, with the contract up 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
oilandgas360.com

Oil heads for third week of gains as supply tightens

LONDON -Oil prices declined on Friday to $77 a barrel, holding near a three-year high as they headed for a third straight week of gains, supported by global output disruptions and inventory draws. The rally was slightly dampened by China’s first public sale of state crude reserves. Brent crude was...
dtnpf.com

Hurricane Ida's Impact on Fuel Prices Minimal, But Grain Recovery Slow

OMAHA (DTN) -- The aftermath of Hurricane Ida continues to affect U.S. corn and soybean exports, causing more than a half-billion dollars in damage to Louisiana agriculture. However, fuel prices have remained steady despite refining disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico. More than three weeks since the hurricane hit major...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices tally a 5th straight weekly climb

Oil futures ended higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up nearly 3% for the week, their fifth straight weekly advance, as U.S. inventories hover at their lowest since 2018. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 68 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $73.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, finished at their highest since mid-July, up about 2.8% for the week, FactSet data show.
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Advance on Falling Crude Stocks, Risk-On Trade

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange rose Friday afternoon, posting gains for a third consecutive week as production outages in the offshore Gulf of Mexico, Kazakhstan and Libya have forced energy companies to pull large volumes of crude from inventories.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices log highest finish since late July

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since late July. It's been a "risk-on day across the board," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Another storm is expected to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic, but the long term track is still uncertain at this point," he said. "Between the risk-on environment in equity markets and uncertainty of future storms, we expect to maintain strength in the energy markets until more clarity is achieved." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.07, or 1.5%, to settle at $73.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since July 30, FactSet data show.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 76 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures held onto the bulk of their gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 76 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 17. That was larger than the average increase of 70 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.082 trillion cubic feet, down 589 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 229 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was up 7.1 cents, or 1.5%, at $4.876 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.902 shortly before the data.
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices at two-month highs on tight supplies

LONDON – Oil prices rose on Thursday, supported by growing fuel demand and a draw in U.S. crude inventories as production remained hampered in the Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes. Brent crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.47 a barrel at 1336 GMT (9:36 a.m. EDT). U.S....
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Erase Early Losses on Weak PMIs on Fed Stance

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange shook off early losses in midmorning trade Thursday as market participants shrugged off weaker-than-expected readings for European and U.S. services and manufacturing in September. Oil futures found support from the Federal Reserve after it signaled Wednesday it was not immediately pulling back on accommodative monetary policy, signaling it could raise interest rates in 2022 and end its massive bond-purchase program enacted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by the middle of next year.
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Rally; ULSD Surges to 35-Month High

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied Thursday on a combination of continued production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico, natural gas shortages in Europe, a weaker U.S. dollar and a broad-based rally in equities as the Federal Reserve held off immediately pulling back monetary stimulus programs initiated in the early days of the COVID pandemic.
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Thursday's close, December corn is trading up 4 3/4 cents, November soybeans are up 2 cents. December KC wheat is up 14 1/4 cents, Chicago SRW is up 12 1/2 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 10 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones is trading up 601.21 points and the December U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.453. December gold is trading down $26.60 per ounce and November crude oil is trading up $1.15 per barrel. The grains are seeing support from a weaker U.S. dollar trade, with wheat futures today's leaders. The USDA has estimated 38% of the winter wheat area is facing some level of drought as of Sept. 21, up five points from a week ago, while DTN analysis is indicating caution over current models "trying" to bring showers to the Plains next week. There is also some concern surfacing that Russia's government may entertain further measures to restrict wheat exports later in the marketing year.
