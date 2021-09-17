NYMEX Oil Futures Soften as US Supply Concerns Fade
WASHINGTON (DTN) -- With operators in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico gradually returning production shut-in by Hurricane Ida nearly three weeks ago, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange fell Friday after industry data from Baker Hughes detailed a double-digit increase in the weekly U.S. oil rig count -- the largest rise in over a month -- easing concerns over undersupplied domestic oil market.www.dtnpf.com
