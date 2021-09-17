CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force opens conference play with a Utah State team loaded with a new-look roster

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory seems unlikely to repeat itself when Air Force and Utah State play on Saturday, primarily because this story involves an entirely new group of people. The Aggies will come to Falcon Stadium for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff in the Mountain West opener featuring a team that includes a new coaching staff and a 2-deep depth chart that includes 10 transfers who played last season with other Division I programs.

gazette.com

goairforcefalcons.com

GAME 3: Air Force (2-0) vs. Utah State (2-0)

GAME 3: Air Force (2-0) vs. Utah State (2-0) Saturday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. MT, Falcon Stadium. Cory Provus (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, CO; XM 388, Internet 978. Jim Arthur (play-by-play); Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force and Utah State...
