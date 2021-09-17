Air Force opens conference play with a Utah State team loaded with a new-look roster
History seems unlikely to repeat itself when Air Force and Utah State play on Saturday, primarily because this story involves an entirely new group of people. The Aggies will come to Falcon Stadium for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff in the Mountain West opener featuring a team that includes a new coaching staff and a 2-deep depth chart that includes 10 transfers who played last season with other Division I programs.gazette.com
