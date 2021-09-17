Driggs declares state of emergency, mask mandate

“The situation is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident” said Dave Jeppeson, Director of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as he initiated Crisis Standards of Care for all of Idaho. “The massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization in all areas of the state has exhausted existing resources.“ This dramatic and unusual step impacts anyone seeking medical care for an illness or injury, not just COVID.