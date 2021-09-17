CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devs in the Tavern #02 | LOTR: Rise to War | Geo-strategic Seasonal Wargame | So it begins

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Devs in the Tavern looks at the gameplay of The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, how elements of gameplay have been changed throughout development, and why that has happened. Can't wait to taste The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War? Then don't forget to pre-register for the official launch: https://www.lotr-risetowar.com.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War releases on September 23

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a mobile strategy game releasing on September 23. It’s set during the Third Age of Middle-earth, the time period before the events of the Fellowship of the Ring and the Shadow of War game series but after Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series.
World War 3 Before Relaunch - Devs Boast New Character Customization

World War 3 still doesn't have a release date, but the work on the game doesn't stop - the creators have just shown off the new features and details to be introduced. World War 3 went through quite a bumpy road. At first, it enjoyed considerable popularity, only to lose players in the following months and eventually disappear from Steam. However, in July we heard about the game once again, when the developers announced that they are working very hard on a massive overhaul. At the time, they described the game's direction as "playable realism," which can be seen in the latest videos; The developers are paying a lot of attention to recreating reality and small details. An important gameplay element will be the appearance of characters - the developers boast extensive and detailed options for customizing uniforms.
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War gets a cinematic trailer

A darkness is descending upon Middle-earth as NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment prepare to launch The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War next week, and to whet our appetite a new cinematic trailer has been released for the mobile strategy game which is based upon J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic book trilogy and the Peter Jackson film adaptations. Watch the new trailer here…
God of War Ragnarok Is the Last in Saga, Devs Say It ‘Feels Too Long’

God of War: Ragnarok Devs Think a Third Game Won’t Be Necessary to Conclude Saga. God of War: Ragnarok is the second installment in the popular franchise, and Santa Monica Studios has just confirmed that it will mark the end of the Norse saga. According to Game Director Cory Barlog, games of this size and scale are simply going to require too long of a time to complete.
V Rising – an upcoming vampire survival game by Battlerite devs

The next upcoming game from Stunlock Studios, the makers of Battlerite, is V Rising, a vampire-themed survival game. The simple premise alone sets it apart from your usual build-and-craft, as vampires, of course, cannot stay out in the sun for too long. As expected, they’ll also need to drink blood instead of securing a steady supply of vegetables, and from the looks of the gameplay trailer (which can be seen below), it will also feature some slick, fast-paced real-time action combat.
V Rising Devs Discuss Building A Castle And Stalking The Night

The new devlog for V Rising begins by saying, "In the wake of the gameplay trailer, we figured everyone might be hungry for some more information on the experience of playing V Rising." That's certainly the truth around MMOBomb, as we can't wait to sink our fangs into more bloody details about the vampire survival game we got a look at last week.
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is now on Android and iOS

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is quite possibly one of the most iconic fictional works of the 21st century. By adapting Tolkien's works into film, Peter Jackson introduced an entire generation to the fantasy genre. His movies sparked a surge of interest in magic, swords, and sorcery that has endured to this day.
Chapter 10 - Catch a Tiger - Lost Judgment Gameplay Walkthrough

Now that Kuwana's intentions have been revealed, Yagami and the defense try to search for the evidence that they can use in court to dismantle this conspiracy. 00:00 - Intro 00:56 - Taking Mamiya for questioning 05:06 - Questioning Mamiya 19:59 - Interviewing Ehara 39:30 - Regrouping at Genda Law 47:17 - Back to Yokohama 99 49:36 - Saori establishes a new link 57:15 - Intercepting Watanabe in Chinatown 1:02:50 - Boss Fight - Watanabe 1:10:26 - Finding Kuwana in Geomijul 1:24:41 - Fighting RK in Geomijul 1:32:16 - Paying a visit to the Yokohama Liumang 1:47:11 - Boss Fight - Kuwana 1:52:38 - A Reluctant Truce Forms 1:57:58 - Going over the plan 2:00:55 - Drawing out the Tiger 2:08:56 - Taking out RK Goons For more on Lost Judgment, check out our full written review. https://www.ign.com/articles/lost-judgment-review.
Life Is Strange Remastered Collection Arrives This February

We already knew that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, a compilation of the first two installments with enhanced visuals and animations. And today, Square Enix has announced that the game will be available on all major platforms on February 1, 2022. The game was supposed to release on September 30...
Diablo 2 Resurrected: Overcoming the Insane Hurdles of Making a 2D Game Work in 3D | Art of the Level

Diablo 2 is one of the most beloved action RPGs of all time. The open-ended design of Diablo 2's classes and itemisation system makes it a game with seemingly limitless potential, yet it's also defined by its restrictions, and its many idiosyncrasies. While the genre has evolved a lot in the 21 years since the release of Diablo 2, its core design has stood the test of time, so for Diablo 2: Resurrected, developers Blizzard Entertainment and Vicarious Visions chose to remaster, not remake. In Resurrected, the original Diablo 2 is always running under the hood, driving all the gameplay, and players can switch back to it at the press of a button. This was no small undertaking, and we're going to be using Diablo 2's Act 2 to illustrate the extreme lengths to which the development team went in order to take one of Blizzard's most enduring classics and breathe new life into it. Please note that Activision Blizzard is currently facing serious ongoing allegations of harassment and mistreatment of marginalized workers. To learn more, please visit our timeline as well as our in-depth report on the subject. https://www.ign.com/articles/activision-blizzard-shareholder-demands-bobby-kotick-lawsuit https://www.ign.com/articles/fran-townsend-activision-blizzard https://www.ign.com/articles/activision-blizzard-lawsuit-timeline-the-story-so-far https://www.ign.com/articles/inside-activision-blizzards-week-of-reckoning.
Death Stranding: Director's Cut PS5 vs PS4 Performance Review

Death stranding PS5 upgrade arrives with the Death Stranding Director's Cut which you can buy on PS5 or upgrade from PS4. Here we take a walk in Kojima's shoes with his upgraded PS5 version that offers 4K, 60fps, 21:9 ratio and much more. How much better is the upgrade over PS4 & Pro? Is Norman Reedus happy now? Has the postage gone up? Some of these are answered inside.
Ultrawings 2 - Official Announcement Trailer

The aerial combat and acrobatics VR game Ultrawings returns with a sequel that triples down on all of the core ideas of the original. It's an "open-world aerial adventure" where the in-game cash you earn will be used to unlock new planes and islands. It includes HOTAS support as well as VR hand-controller support.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Is Up for Preorder

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. In a perhaps unlikely turn of events, this is a 3D game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting? Even if that's not what you were expecting, I think it looks pretty awesome. It's now available to preorder (see it at Amazon).
