The Best Spinning Rods for Bass, Trout, Surf Fishing, and More

“C’mon, son. It’s time to head back. Let’s go. Mom is in the car.” My dad was hollering over to me as I stood waist-deep in thick weeds casting a plastic frog for giant largemouth bass at Alice Lake in Orleans County. “Just one more cast, dad, be right there,” I yelped back. Then about 15 minutes later, I noticed a little movement to my left and there was dad, hands-on-hips, “I thought you said just one more cast?” Of course, I slowly started to back out of the weedbed, and as I did, I had put one of the bass I caught on a stringer attached to my belt to show dad. “Check this one out, dad.” I slowly lifted a 5-pounder out of the weeds, and when I looked up, dad was smiling. His grin went from one ear to the other. “OK, that explains it. Nice fish! But your mother is gonna beat you up right after she does the same to me. Let’s go!” We took a few steps away from the water, and dad said, “We can stop for some ice on the way home, that’ll make one heck of a fish dinner.”

ORLEANS COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO