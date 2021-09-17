The Best Spinning Rods for Bass, Trout, Surf Fishing, and More
A spinning rod and reel may well be the most versatile fishing rod and reel type in existence. Spinning rods can toss tiny panfish spoons that weigh an eighth of an ounce, striped bass surfcasting rigs that weigh half a pound, and everything in between. They're also easy to learn how to use, easy to maintain, and are available in a wide variety of price ranges. With so many choices available, it can be difficult and even overwhelming to decide what is the best spinning rod for you. We'll lay out the basics of a good fishing rod, and recommend some excellent models.
