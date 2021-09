GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today is the first day of the 2-day Colorado Mountain Winefest. It’s the 30th anniversary of the festival being in the Grand Valley. Everyone was so excited to be in attendance after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Normally the festival is only 1 day. But due to COVID-safety concerns, organizers expanded it to be a 2-day festival to help with social distancing, and to coincide with Colorado wine week.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO