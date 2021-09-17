Man arrested for Greene County shooting

Greene County authorities have arrested a man that is alleged to have shot another with an AR-15. On Friday, Sept. 17, two officers from the Greene County Sheriffs Department received information that a wanted man, Colton Hardin, was seen back in the Finch area. The two officers confirmed the information was correct and Hardin was spotted hiding in a wooded area in the Finch community, according to a release. Multiple agencies were called in to assist.