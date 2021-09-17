CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINALLY! Someone Made A Video Of What NOT To Do As A Tourist In Wyoming

By Mat Murdock
 8 days ago
I'm actually really proud of this YouTuber. He went out of his way to point out what really pisses us off and what not to do when you're here on vacation. We're a different breed of people here and you can't come in being a giant dope, unless you want an eye roll. I was pretty surprised how accurate his tips are, honestly. It takes a lot of time in this state to understand what NOT to do when you're here.

