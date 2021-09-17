CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Minnesota Lynx Sign Forward Jillian Alleyne

By Lynx PR
WNBA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve today announced the team has signed forward Jillian Alleyne to a second seven-day contract. Minnesota originally signed Alleyne on September 10. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Alleyne (pronounced AY-leen) returned to Minnesota following...

lynx.wnba.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Roast Russell Westbrook For Controversial Fashion Choice

Russell Westbrook is an absolute beast on the court, and there are few who can compare to his energy and passion. Russ is also known for his rather flashy fashion choices. Over the years, Westbrook has made countless headlines for his crazy, wacky, and intriguing attire. Recently, Westbrook captivated audiences...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Washington Wizards Potential Starting Lineup: Will Depth Over Talent Be Successful?

The Washington Wizards were at a crossroads. Keep Russell Westbrook or trade him for the best possible package on the market. One year ago, the Wizards looked like magicians by turning John Wall’s horrid contract into the 2017 MVP and triple-double machine. One year passed by and the Wizards had to play their way into the playoffs before getting dumped by the 76ers in the first round.
NBA
AllPacers

He Once Blew In The Ear Of LeBron James And Now This Former Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers Star Reportedly Worked Out For The Dallas Mavericks On Thursday

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for three players on Thursday (see Tweet below from Charania). The three players according to Charania and Krawczynski were Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Ironically, both Ellis and Stephenson played for the...
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings following an eventful Week 3. Week 3 of the 2021 college football season did not disappoint. The third full weekend of the season was highlighted by Auburn’s trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted the Tigers for their annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won a classic, holding off Auburn, 28-20, to remain undefeated on the year.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Jillian Alleyne
Lakers Daily

Report: Former Lakers forward agrees to sign deal with Nets

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devontae Cacok reportedly is signing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Cacok will head to training camp with Brooklyn to compete for a two-way spot on the team’s roster for the 2021-22 season. Cacok spent the past two seasons with the Lakers and was a...
NBA
Cassius

Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter

Russell Westbrook has stirred up some controversy on the internet once again. Last time it was because it was announced he’d be joining the already stacked Los Angeles Lakers as the West Coast team looks to nab its second championship in 3 seasons, but now it’s got to do with his latest outfit. View this […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Oregon#Minnesota Lynx Sign#Minneapolis St#Wnba Draft#Division
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Sign Garrison Mathews To Training Camp Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have added yet another guard to its training camp roster. Boston has reportedly signed free agent Garrison Mathews to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania. The move comes a short time after the Celtics reportedly invited former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono to training camp, which gets underway next week. Brad Stevens seems determined to bring in every available guard ahead of camp to boost competition on the floor. Mathews, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 82 games for the Wizards, including 24 starts last season. The 6-foot-5 guard hit 41 percent of his shots and 38.9 percent from three-point range during his career, averaging 5.5 points. Bringing in Mathews puts Boston’s training camp roster at 21, which is one over the NBA’s maximum. There is reportedly a chance that Luke Kornet will not be back in Boston, since the big man has yet to sign his Exhibit 10 deal with the team. Mathews would be eligible for a two-way deal with the Celtics, who currently has a pretty crowded depth chart at guard.
NBA
SLAM

Thunder Sign Small Forward Paul Watson, Waive Josh Hall

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a busy weekend retooling their roster by waiving Josh Hall and signing Paul Watson. The transactions were reported by BasketballNews.com reporter Kelsea O’Brien. Watson has spent most of his career in the G League since going undrafted back in 2017. Watson’s breakout season was with...
NBA
SLAM

Celtics Sign Forward Juwan Morgan to Training Camp Deal

The Boston Celtics have signed forward/center Juwan Morgan to a non-guaranteed training camp deal according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. With training camp set to open in a matter of weeks, Morgan will try and latch on to the back end of the bench or possibly get a two-way contract. With Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall leaving this offseason, Boston still have a vacant two-way slot to fill.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Gazette

Denver Nuggets sign French forward Petr Cornelie to final roster spot

Petr Cornelie will get a chance to make his regular-season NBA debut for the Denver Nuggets this season. The Nuggets announced Cornelie signed a two-way contract on Friday afternoon, finalizing the roster for the upcoming season. After the Nuggets used the 53rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft on the...
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: The case for Jarred Vanderbilt as starting power forward

Now that we have a clear picture of what the Minnesota Timberwolves roster will look like on opening night, it’s time to debate the starting lineup. To a casual Timberwolves observer or a national audience, Jarred Vanderbilt is not an obvious starter. But for Wolves fans who watched the majority of the 2020-21 season, the case for Vando to start at the 4 isn’t a tough one to make.
NBA
WNBA.com

Natasha Howard Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBR 20, 2021 – The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty center Natasha Howard has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, September 13, through Sunday, September 19. The honor is Howard’s fourth of her career, and first since July 22, 2019.
NBA
theahl.com

Wolf Pack sign forward Fritz

The Hartford Wolf Pack have signed forward Tanner Fritz to a one-year American Hockey League contract. Fritz has spent the last six seasons in the New York Islanders organization, including 198 games in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Fritz posted three goals and three assists in 20 games in 2020-21, and has totaled 46 goals and 89 assists for 135 points in his AHL career.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy