CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans bring back kicker Ryan Santoso to practice squad

By TERESA M. WALKER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WX6kw_0bzjrL1c00
FILE - In this Aug 21, 2021, file photo, Tennessee Titans' Sam Ficken, right, boots a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as punter Brett Kern (6) holds during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Tampa, Fla. Ficken has been added to the injury report with an injured groin and the Titans have signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Tennessee opens the season Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, hosting Arizona. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The list of kickers signed by the Tennessee Titans just keeps growing with the addition of Ryan Santoso to the practice squad Friday.

Randy Bullock will kick Sunday for the Titans in Seattle as their fourth different kicker since training camp started. Santoso will provide insurance with Sam Ficken and Tucker McCann both on injured reserve.

This is Santoso’s second stint with Tennessee. He spent three weeks with the Titans in 2019 and was on the New York Giants’ practice squad last season. He was traded to Carolina last month and made two field goals and one of two extra points.

The Titans released offensive tackle Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.

The franchise has had such a revolving door lately at placekicker coach Mike Vrabel said he just wants the next person to do his job.

The Titans haven’t had that many kickers, but they are in double digits since the start of the 2019 season.

Ryan Succop was among five kickers on the active roster that season. The fifth kicker, Greg Joseph, was waived just before last season with four-time Pro Bowler Stephen Gostkowski signed. McCann was kept on the practice squad before going on injured reserve, and Sam Sloman was signed to the practice squad.

Sloman made the kick that clinched the AFC South title for Tennessee in the regular-season finale.

Tennessee kept McCann this offseason and signed undrafted rookie Blake Haubeil last spring. Haubeil was waived in early August when the Titans claimed Ficken off waivers from the New York Jets. McCann was hurt in the preseason opener, then Ficken hurt a groin muscle two days before the season opener.

“Unfortunately, that’s what happens in the NFL sometimes with injuries,” Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “And we just got to move on and hopefully find that guy. But, yeah, we obviously feel bad for both of those guys getting hurt.”

Michael Badgley lasted one game before being waived Monday. Now Bullock, who Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill held for when both played at Texas A&M, will get his chance Sunday in Seattle as the 12th different kicker since 2019.

Notes: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), TE Anthony Firsker (knee), LB David Long (hamstring) and LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) are questionable. CB Caleb Farley, the No. 22 pick overall in the April draft, is out with a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice the past two days.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Panthers Cut Former Giants Kicker Ryan Santoso

You win some, you lose some. The New York Giants, who traded kicker Ryan Santoso to the Carolina Panthers just before the preseason finale for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, will not be able to cash in on that trade since the Panthers cut Santoso Tuesday. Santoso was two-for-two in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Once Again, Titans Changing Kickers

NASHVILLE – Here they go again. The Tennessee Titans need to find a kicker. They released Michael Badgley on Monday, a day after he missed one of two PATs and the only filed goal that he attempted in Sunday’s 38-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. Both errant kicks went to the left.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Santoso
Person
Stephen Gostkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers cut K Ryan Santoso, sign Zane Gonzalez

The Carolina Panthers liked kicker Ryan Santoso. But, apparently, they like that seventh-round pick a little more. As first reported by Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have cut Santoso after just one regular season outing. His release now returns the conditional seventh-round selection from the New York Giants back to the Panthers since Santoso did not stick on the active roster for two games.
NFL
titaninsider.com

Will Titans ever figure out the kicker dilemma?

The kicking carousel has spun again with the Titans, and who knows if it will stop anytime soon. Since Mike Vrabel became the Titans head coach in 2018, the Titans – with the signing of Randy Bullock on Tuesday, will now employ their 10th kicker over the past three seasons.
NFL
WKRN

Titans waive kicker among other Monday moves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The term “kicker carousel” was made for the situation the Titans have been faced with over the last two seasons and change. Including 2019, 2020 and week 1 of 2021, the two-toned blue have gone through ten kickers following years of consistency with Ryan Succop. *Add...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jets#American Football#Ap#The New York Giants#Afc South#Texas A M
New York Post

Giants lose draft pick as Panthers release Ryan Santoso

The Panthers cut kicker Ryan Santoso, who went 2-for-2 on field goals and 1-for-2 on PATs in Week 1. The Giants had traded Santoso to the Panthers for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Because those conditions were not met, the pick was returned to the Panthers. Santoso is a candidate...
NFL
ESPN

Bring back the noise: Fans return as Seahawks host Titans

SEATTLE -- — The silence of last year's NFL games had some benefits for those who've been trained to communicate in a cauldron of noise. For example, Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner could hear his coaches yelling from the sideline. “It was fun at first because you got to hear what...
NFL
WKRN

Titans sign kicker, place starter on Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The kicking carousel has finally stopped. For now. The Titans announce they’ve signed Randy Bullock to the active roster off the practice squad. Bullock was added to the practice squad last week and has yet to spend a full week with the team. This move comes...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Titans promote kicker Randy Bullock to active roster

After bailing on kicker Michael Badgley Monday, the Titans are turning to their expected contingency plan. The team has promoted kicker Randy Bullock from the practice squad. Badgley got the first shot to replace Sam Ficken, but he struggled during Tennessee’s loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The 26-year-old finished the game missing his lone field-goal attempt and converting only one of his two extra-point tries. As a result, the team decided to waive the former Chargers kicker.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tennesseetitans.com

Titans Promote DL Naquan Jones to Active Roster, Add DL Andrew Brown to Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Wednesday promoted defensive lineman Naquan Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. The move comes one day after the team waived defensive lineman Anthony Rush. Also on Wednesday, the Titans signed defensive lineman Andrew Brown to the team's practice squad. Jones, signed by...
NFL
MLive.com

Kevin Strong becomes 10th Lions player to land on injured reserve; K Ryan Santoso elevated against Ravens

ALLEN PARK -- Three weeks into the regular season, and the body count on injured reserve has already hit double digits. The Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, including moving defensive tackle Kevin Strong to injured reserve. Strong suffered a brain injury in the season-opening loss against San Francisco, then didn’t play in Green Bay before returning to the practice field this week -- only to suffer a thigh injury that limited him on Friday.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions elevate K Ryan Santoso to active roster, place DL Kevin Strong on IR

The Detroit Lions made two roster moves ahead of their Week 3 game with the Baltimore Ravens, elevating kicker Ryan Santoso from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement, and placing defensive lineman Kevin Strong on injured reserve. The Lions’ kicker position has been a roller...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

583K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy