Donna Lynn Talley, a native of Bogalusa and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 68. She was a graduate of Bogalusa High School and Southeastern Louisiana University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in social welfare. She was employed for over 40 years at ARC Children’s Services of Baton Rouge, where she provided varied services for people with disabilities and their families.