Protests

'We will be ready': Capitol Police prepare for Saturday rally

WLNS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement is bolstering security in the U.S. Capitol following threats of violence at Saturday's Jan. 6 rally. Raquel Martin reports from our D.C. newsroom. (Sept. 17, 2021)

Laramie Live

Protest for Jailed Capitol Rioters: Police Ready This Time

Allies of Donald Trump are mounting a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol, aimed at supporting protesters now in jail on charges from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Capitol police, criticized as unprepared in January, are taking no chances, arguing that overpreparing this time is far preferable. Some 60 or so...
PROTESTS
‘We are prepared’: Law enforcement stresses readiness ahead of right-wing rally

(WASHINGTON) — Law enforcement leaders were unified in their message on Friday: We are prepared for the “Justice for J6” rally. The event on Saturday, billed as a protest against defendants being detained in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, has law enforcement on high alert as they seek to avoid the kind of violence that ensued during the Capitol riot.
Capitol Police Chief Warns Those Planning to Attend Saturday’s ‘Justice for J6’ Rally: Anyone ‘Thinking About Causing Trouble’ Should ‘Stay Home’

There is going to be another rally at the Capitol this Saturday, September 18th, deemed “Justice for J6.”. The rally meant to be in support of people who were arrested for their involvement in the January 6 riots. Per the Washington Post, organizers have described those individuals as “political prisoners.”
BBC

Police outnumber protesters at right-wing Capitol rally

A few hundred protesters gathered around the US Capitol on Saturday, for a rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the building on 6 January. But the group were easily outnumbered by the police and journalists present. Ahead of the event, police said they had detected "threats of...
WJLA

'We are prepared': Police hope for calm but plan for violence at Justice for J6 rally

If there’s one thing Washington DC is accustomed to it is protest. But the recent addition of more protective, albeit temporary, fencing around the US Capitol and a significant increase in police presence in that part of DC, proves it will take time before life along this corridor of powerful returns to normal in the wake of January 6. That's when protestors stormed the building, unleashing violence in an effort to overturn the legal election of President Biden.
WLNS

Second Amendment advocates holding rally at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite the cold and rainy weather, a group of Second Amendment advocates held a rally on the Capitol Lawn. The event went from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., with participants spending part of the day meeting with lawmakers. More than 100 people attended the event, listening...
