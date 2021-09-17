CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Liberty try to save their season in finale vs. Mystics

By NetsDaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of steam and almost out of time. The New York Liberty went into Wednesday night’s game needing to win to keep their faint playoff chances alive. They ran into the Connecticut Sun, and the Sun showed why they’re the top team in the league. Connecticut set a franchise record for consecutive wins and put another major blow to NY’s playoff chances with a 29 point win. This is the last game of the 2021 regular season for the Liberty and it’s a disappointing end to what had been a promising season.

