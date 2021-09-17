The St. Louis Cardinals should politely decline to lose to the San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado helped lead the team to an 11-4 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in the game. The home run was his 32nd of the year. Arenado is in the midst of a bit of a hot streak at the plate. He's riding a five-game hitting streak that has included three home runs, a triple and eight RBI. He's slashing .256/.311/.503 over 141 games on the year with 99 RBI and 72 runs to go along with his 32 home runs. We'll see if he's able to stay hot and close the year out strong.

