The St. Louis Cardinals should politely decline to lose to the San Diego Padres
The St. Louis Cardinals and San Deigo Padres face off for three games this weekend in what will be a pivotal series for both teams. The Cardinals are 0.5 games ahead of the Padres in the race for the second Wild Card going into this series. In their last meeting the Cardinals were swept. If the Cardinals want to have the best chance to make the playoffs history certainly cannot repeat itself.www.vivaelbirdos.com
