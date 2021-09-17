CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals should politely decline to lose to the San Diego Padres

By lil_scooter93
Viva El Birdos
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Cardinals and San Deigo Padres face off for three games this weekend in what will be a pivotal series for both teams. The Cardinals are 0.5 games ahead of the Padres in the race for the second Wild Card going into this series. In their last meeting the Cardinals were swept. If the Cardinals want to have the best chance to make the playoffs history certainly cannot repeat itself.

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
FanSided

Why Adam Wainwright is the St. Louis Cardinals’ MVP

As the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a wild card playoff spot, they’re being led by a 40-year-old pitcher who is arguably the team’s MVP. Heading into Tuesday night’s games, the St. Louis Cardinals sit a half game back of the Cincinnati Reds for the National League’s second wild card spot. They’ve gotten there largely on the back – and arm – of Adam Wainwright, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Aug. 30.
MLB
chatsports.com

7 pleasant surprises for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021

As we get closer to October, it’s hard to believe how much the St. Louis Cardinals have actually been through this season. Several pitchers went down with injuries. The most prominent being the team’s presumptive ace Jack Flaherty. He went down with an oblique in June only to return in August to go back on the injured list with a shoulder ailment. He is slowly working on his pitches and getting ready to come back for the final stretch.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Joe Louis
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Kolten Wong
SportsGrid

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Betting Preview

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Spread: Giants +1.5 (-192)|Padres -1.5 (+158) Odds to Win the World Series: Giants +950|Padres +4300. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. San Francisco Giants...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The San Diego Padres#San Deigo Padres#The Fielding#Fip#Phillies#Baseball Savant#Era#Cubs
fantasydata.com

St. Louis Cardinals Roster

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado helped lead the team to an 11-4 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in the game. The home run was his 32nd of the year. Arenado is in the midst of a bit of a hot streak at the plate. He's riding a five-game hitting streak that has included three home runs, a triple and eight RBI. He's slashing .256/.311/.503 over 141 games on the year with 99 RBI and 72 runs to go along with his 32 home runs. We'll see if he's able to stay hot and close the year out strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Vince Velasquez: Joining San Diego

Velasquez (finger) signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday and is expected to be added to the 28-man active roster to start Friday's series opener against the Cardinals in St. Louis. The 29-year-old was cut loose by the Phillies on Tuesday after being designated for assignment over the...
MLB
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals are finally making a playoff push

It looked grim at times, but the St. Louis Cardinals are finally making a playoff push. Just when things looked grim, with the St. Louis Cardinals falling three games back in the National League wild card race and Nolan Arenado blaming himself for his poor performance, the narrative shifted only two days later.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 6 players with something to prove

Several St. Louis Cardinals players have something to prove the remainder of 2021. The 2021 season has been a doozy for the St. Louis Cardinals. So many ups and too many downs to feel comfortable. The injury bug bit the Cardinals early and never quit. Jack Flaherty spent two months...
MLB
FanSided

Manny Machado showing leadership for San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres season is starting to fall apart quickly. Between their seemingly unending pitching injuries and inconsistencies, the Padres are on the verge of missing out on the postseason. What had been a season that began with high expectations and hopes for a championship has become a frustrating year of disappointment.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

VEB Open Thread - Monday, 09/20/21

The Cardinals swept the Padres over the weekend, extending their winning streak to eight games and improving to 10 games over .500, at 79-69. With the Reds dropping two of three to the Dodgers, St. Louis now holds a three-game lead over the Reds for the second NL Wild Card. The Padres are 3 1⁄2 back. The Dodgers hold the top Wild Card spot, but they are still battling the Giants for the NL West crown.
MLB
FOX2Now

Noot! St. Louis Cardinals rookie files trademarks

ST. LOUIS- An emerging St. Louis Cardinals rookie fan-favorite appears to be looking at protecting his interests off the field. The U.S. Patent and Trademark office lists five applications, filed last week, using NOOT or NOOOOOOT, as vehicles for selling clothing, energy bars, candy bars, or cereal. Nootbaar’s father, Charles,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
chatsports.com

Series Preview: St. Louis Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers’ magic number to clinch their second NL Central title in 4 years is down to just 3, and they have a chance to wrap things up early against the team that’s chasing them this week. We’ll see if the Brewers need all 4 games against St. Louis to...
MLB
FanSided

Good, Bad and Ugly: How the St. Louis Cardinals swept the Padres

The St. Louis Cardinals marched to victory over the San Diego Padres, extending their winning streak to eight games. September baseball is fun once again in St. Louis! The Cardinals won their eighth game in a row Sunday as they swept the San Diego Padres. The Cardinals won Friday 8-2, Saturday 3-2, and Sunday 8-7.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy