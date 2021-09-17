CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

SCDOT holds public meeting in Aiken for University Parkway, Vaucluse Road project

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 9 days ago

Area residents had their opportunity to voice their opinions Thursday evening on a proposed safety improvement project on University Parkway.

The S.C. Department of Transportation held a public drop-in meeting at the Etherredge Center in Aiken, concerning improvements to be made in the area of University Parkway, Vaucluse Road and Croft Mill Road.

SCDOT selected this area for improvement through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.

"This program uses data-driven research and so we look at areas with high crash rates and we rank those and analyze those and then our office comes in and does an engineering study in those locations," said Kaylon Meetze, SCDOT safety projects manager. "We implement safety improvements that are going to reduce those crashes."

Based on the engineering study, SCDOT is proposing to construct a right turn lane on the southbound approach of Vaucluse Road turning right onto University Parkway, extend the left turn lane on the eastbound approach of University Parkway turning onto Vaucluse Road and the construction of a cul-de-sac on Croft Mill Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26B6Xx_0bzjk5jm00
This SCDOT image shows the area of the proposed safety improvements at University Parkway, Vaucluse Road and Croft Mill Road in Aiken. (Courtesy/SCDOT) Courtesy/SCDOT

Croft Mill Road and University Parkway had 55 crashes in the last four years, according to Meetze, with 14 of those being right-angle crashes and 33 being rear-end collisions. Nineteen of the crashes caused injuries.

"That’s a significant amount of crashes," Meetze said.

Property negotiations should be done by the end of the year, Meetze said, with construction anticipated to start in early 2023.

"It should take a few months to complete," Meetze said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. — Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vaucluse, SC
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scdot#Traffic Accident
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
228
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy