From Neeraj Chopra’s Winning Javelin to PV Sindhu’s Badminton Racket, the Gifts Given to Narendra Modi are Set to Fetch ‘This Much’ Price at Auction

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this year have been the most successful for India, with the nation seeing a vat majority of achievements and athletes scripting themselves in the history books. From the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Lovlina Borgohain, to the men’s hockey team, Pramod Bhagat and Devendra Jhajharia, these athletes have made the whole nation turn over a new tide for sports.

