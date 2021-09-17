4 on 1 Fresno Council Battle Erupts Over Bredefeld Staffer
Tensions among Fresno City Council members exploded Thursday with insults, accusations and finger pointing erupting over the issue of a now-former city council staffer. Daniel Gai, an aide to Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, pleaded no contest last week to five counts of domestic violence. Two other counts are pending in court based on a 2019 arrest. Gai, who worked for Bredefeld since 2017, resigned his position last week.gvwire.com
