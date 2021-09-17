CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

4 on 1 Fresno Council Battle Erupts Over Bredefeld Staffer

By David Taub, Senior Reporter
GV Wire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTensions among Fresno City Council members exploded Thursday with insults, accusations and finger pointing erupting over the issue of a now-former city council staffer. Daniel Gai, an aide to Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, pleaded no contest last week to five counts of domestic violence. Two other counts are pending in court based on a 2019 arrest. Gai, who worked for Bredefeld since 2017, resigned his position last week.

gvwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
ELECTIONS
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
CBS News

Schools without mask mandates are more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks, CDC finds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new studies Friday that show enforcing masks in schools helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. One study looked at data from schools in Arizona's Maricopa and Pima Counties after they resumed in-person learning in late July for the 2021-22 academic year. The two counties account for roughly 75% of the state's population.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Criminal Investigation#Fresno City Council#Advance Peace#The Gang Of Four#Club One Casino
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Hurricane Sam strengthens into "major" Category 3 storm

Hurricane Sam has developed into a "major" Category 3 storm with the possibility to grow stronger in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory Saturday. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy