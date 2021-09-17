CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board approves rate increases for Troy Aquatic Park; 2021 saw successful season for pool

TROY — This week, the Troy Recreation Board discussed the recent 2021 season of the Troy Aquatic Park, approving new rates for the 2022 season. The rates were last adjusted in 2018. The new 2022 rates for season passes will be $225 for a family pass, compared to $205 for 2021. Adult passes will be $130, up from $110. Youth passes will be $95, up from $85. Senior passes will stay the same at $71. The 2022 recreational program rates also saw slight changes, as well as adjustments made for member and non-member rates.

