Last week, we heard about a woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed while she was walking along Route 302 in Windham. We now know more about what led up to that tragedy. According to WGME, on the evening of Friday, September 10th, 47 year old Lisa Reynolds was in a vehicle driving along Route 302. As the vehicle traveled down the road, a sum of money blew out of the vehicle's window. The driver pulled over and Reynolds exited the vehicle to chase down the cash.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO