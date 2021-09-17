CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota judge upholds law limiting collection of old oil and gas royalties

By Jeremy Turley
The Dickinson Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — A Watford City judge has upheld a recently passed law that sets limits on how far back oil companies must pay old royalties to North Dakota. Companies agree to pay oil and natural gas royalties and any late fees to the state for the right to extract publicly owned minerals, but industry-backed legislation approved earlier this year by the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Doug Burgum retroactively established a statute of limitations for state collections of royalty payments, meaning the Department of Trust Lands can't require firms to pony up on outstanding royalty bills from before August 2013.

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Dickinson Press

Shaw: COVID-19 is out of control in North Dakota

FARGO — COVID-19 is soaring out of control in North Dakota. There are thousands of new infections and dozens of new deaths per month. Hospitals in the state are overwhelmed, and are basically out of beds. All this is primarily because many North Dakotans refuse to be vaccinated. The state ranks a dangerous and embarrassing 47th in the nation in vaccination rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Dickinson Press

North Dakota panel solidifies draft of new legislative districts

BISMARCK — North Dakota leaders tasked with reconfiguring the state's political geography have come to terms on a draft of the state's new legislative districts. The 14 Republicans and two Democrats on the state redistricting committee, a reflection of the Legislature's GOP supermajority, met Thursday, Sept. 23, to approve a map of 47 districts with roughly equal populations. The full Legislature will consider the proposed district lines at a special session in early November.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watford City, ND
Industry
City
Watford City, ND
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
Watford City, ND
Business
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Watford City, ND
Government
Bismarck, ND
Industry
The Dickinson Press

Audit finds 34 of 9,000 DUI tests done in North Dakota are invalid

BISMARCK — An audit of the North Dakota Attorney General's Office released on Wednesday, Sept. 22, found that 34 of almost 9,000 DUI tests analyzed over a two-year period were conducted using faulty or expired canisters that produced unreliable results. The State Auditor's Office says the 34 tests are invalid...
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

Latest bout over North Dakota royalties goes to oil industry

FARGO, N.D. – The latest bout of legal wrangling over the collection of North Dakota oil and gas royalties has been won by the energy industry, over a bill it promoted and was passed by the 2021 state Legislature. A state judge last week ruled in favor of the law...
FARGO, ND
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota redistricting lawmakers contend with oil patch, urban growth in maps

North Dakota lawmakers tasked with reapportioning the Legislature are looking at adding two new districts in the oil patch counties of McKenzie and Williams, the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. in the last decade. They'll also consider a district joining rural Burleigh County with Emmons County, with the fast-growing Bismarck...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
journaltrib.com

North Dakota officially loses status as #2 oil producing state

An oil well north of Tioga pumps liquid gold from the ground as the first rays of the sunrise climb over the horizon. Jacob Orledge -- Tioga TribuneNearly half a dozen gas processing facilities, including Tioga’s Hess gas plant, were out of commission during July and contributed to a decline in Bakken oil and gas production.
TIOGA, ND
The Dickinson Press

Jacobs: North Dakota knows about recall elections

GRAND FORKS — Last week’s recall election in California might have called to mind the first attempt to remove a governor from office by petition — but nobody remembers. It happened long ago in a state far away from national media centers and corridors of power. That’s right! It happened...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

North Dakota panel endorses changes to law that limits spending

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers have moved to raise the threshold on new legislation that limits spending of federal money by a governor-led panel. The law was passed shortly before the Republican-led Legislature adjourned in April. The legislation came after the Emergency Commission, headed by GOP Gov. Doug Burgum,...
POLITICS
The Dickinson Press

Dakota Access turns to US Supreme Court to nix mandated environmental review

BISMARCK — Operators of the Dakota Access Pipeline are taking their long-running dispute over the embattled North Dakota project to the nation's highest court. Attorneys representing Dakota Access LLC filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 20, calling for a reassessment of whether the pipeline should have to undergo an extensive environmental review ordered by an appeals court earlier this year.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Oil And Gas#Legislature#Republican#Newfield Exploration
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ruling: Limits On Interest Oil, Gas Companies Must Pay

(Fargo, ND) -- A state judge has ruled that there is a limit on how much interest companies must pay for unpaid oil and gas royalties. The ruling was issued last week and gave the energy industry a win in a lengthy legal battle. The decision backed up a law passed by the 2021 state Legislature.
FARGO, ND
The Dickinson Press

North Dakota's homeland security director tapped to oversee state parks

BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum appointed the state's homeland security director and former Morton County Commission chairman as head of the North Dakota Department of Parks and Recreation on Monday, Sept. 20. Cody Schulz, who's been homeland security director with the Department of Emergency Services since 2018, was tapped to...
HEALTH SERVICES
kfgo.com

North Dakota oil production slips to No. 3 behind New Mexico

BISMARCK – North Dakota regulators say the state has officially lost its status as the nation’s second-biggest oil producer to New Mexico. North Dakota produced just over 1 million barrels of oil per day in July, the most recent month for which data is available. The July production marks 5% drop from June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Minneapolis Star Tribune

North Dakota oil output drops as state falls in national crude production rankings

North Dakota's petroleum output fell 5% in July to the lowest mark in a year, while New Mexico officially passed the state as the nation's No. 2 oil producer. "I looked at it and kind of said, 'Uff da,'" Lynn Helms, North Dakota's mineral resources director, said of July's weak performance. "We were expecting to see an increase in production in July."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kxnet.com

North Dakota district judge arrested for drunken driving

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota district judge is facing a drunken driving charge after allegedly crashing into two parked cars in downtown Fargo. Authorities say Southeast Judicial District Judge Cherie Clark, who is based in Jamestown, was arrested after officers responded to a report of the crash about midnight Saturday.
FARGO, ND
INFORUM

Construction of oil refinery to start in 2022 near North Dakota's only national park, CEO says

BISMARCK — North Dakota regulators have determined that an oil refinery slated for construction near Theodore Roosevelt National Park has made enough headway to retain its coveted environmental permit after the developer twice took extensions on the commencement of the project. The proposed, financially-troubled Davis Refinery has experienced multiple delays...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy