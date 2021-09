Netflix is losing one of its beloved comic book movies - and it's going to be a particularly painful loss for some fans. Scott Pilgrim vs the World will be leaving Netflix on Wednesday, September 15th, so you better fire it up and watch now! Scott Pilgrim remains one of the more pivotal examples from the 2010s of a comic book movie was a major fan cult-favorite, but never really found the mainstream box office success that Universal Pictures sorely hoped for after a tidal wave of hype at San Diego Comic-Con. But director Edgar Wright's adaptation of Byan Lee O'Mally's iconic comic series has since stood the test of time.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO