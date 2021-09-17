CarDon Leadership Change Announced
BLOOMINGTON - Bloomington-based CarDon & Associates Inc. has named Kent Rodgers president and chief executive officer, succeeding Dr. Stephen Moore who is stepping down next month. The operator of 20 senior living communities says Moore, who has served as CEO since 2000, will transition out of day-to-day responsibilities. Rodgers will assume duties effective October 4. He’s been serving as interim president and chief financial officer.www.insideindianabusiness.com
