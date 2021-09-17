CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Enrique Iglesias discusses which of his kids is more like him

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfmYy_0bzjf7KB00
Celebrity dads Enrique Iglesias discusses which of his kids is more like him He has three children with the model and athlete Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias played a big part in getting American audiences to pay attention to Latin music. With the release of his record “Final Vol. 1” today, September 17th, Enrique is closing out a big phase of his life.

With the release of the record comes the plans for his tour, which he’ll be embarking on soon, alongside Ricky Martin. This will keep him away from his home in Miami and his wife, Anna Kournikova, and their three children, Lucy, Nicholas, and Maria.

When speaking on El Hormiguero, a Spanish TV program, Enrique talked about fatherhood and about what that concept means to him. He also talked about which of his kids was more similar to him. “The fights that these kids have. It’s funny. Maria was born right before COVID, so I’ve had the chance to see her grow. Nico and Lucy are already three and a half, but if you ask me it feels like they were born only a year ago,” he said.

He then mentioned how he notices some similarities between himself and Nico. “I was pretty naughty when I was a kid and my son Nico reminds me of myself. I remember when I lived in Madrid and I used to buy firecrackers and throw them at bus stops.”

Enrique knows the weight of having to go on tour and leave his family behind, especially after having the experience of the past year, when he’s gotten to spend so much time with them.

When asked about what fathers need to do to have happy kids, Enrique said: “You need to be patient and listen to them, love them, take care of them. Tell them over and over again that even though you’re not there physically, they can still count on you.”

Enrique has made it clear that this upcoming record marks the end of a chapter for his musical career. He says it’s time for him to take a step back, at least from what he’s been doing over the past decade. Enrique has released eleven records since his debut in the mid ‘90s. Even though he’ll always make music, his intention is to no longer make records. “This isn’t something new,” he said, speaking with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra on an Instagram Live. “This is something I’ve been thinking about over the last couple of years. I’ll never stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but now I’ll do it in a different way.”

His tour alongside Ricky Martin, which was postponed due to the pandemic, will kick-off September 25th.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Enrique Iglesias' Wife Shares Rare Video of Their 3 Kids Driving Around While Playing Dad's Music

Enrique Iglesias' daughter Mary, 19 months, and his 3½-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas giggle while driving together in a mini Land Rover. On Sunday, the singer's wife Anna Kournikova posted an adorable video of their daughter Mary, 19 months, and twins Lucy and Nicholas, 3½, driving around in a mini Land Rover while listening to their dad's latest album.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Enrique Iglesias' Daughter Mary, 19 Months, Dances to Dad's New Music in Adorable Video

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova also share 3½-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas. The singer shared a sweet video on Instagram Friday featuring his 19-month-old daughter Mary, who had a cute jam session to her dad's new music. In the clip, Iglesias, 46, played his album Final from Spotify on a tablet as his daughter happily smiled and bounced in bed while listening.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Enrique Iglesias Is on His ‘Final’ Album, But He’s Not Done With Music

One of the things that sticks out most about Enrique Iglesias’ career is its longevity: The Spanish artist, who kicked off his career in the mid-Nineties, has been cranking out hits for more than 25 years, gliding through the decades and keeping pace in the industry through different sounds: the rock balladry of “Experiencia Religiosa,” the dance-pop fervor of “Bailamos,” the reggaeton smash “El Perdon” featuring Nicky Jam. However, he threw his fans for a loop when he announced that his new album — his first in seven years — would be called Final. Immediately, people had one question: Would...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kournikova
Person
Nico
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Enrique Iglesias
HollywoodLife

Enrique Iglesias’ Partner Anna Kournikova Shares Rare Video Of Their 3 Kids Driving A Mini Land Rover

Anna Kournikova shared a sweet clip of kids Lucy, Nicholas, and Mary driving in a mini Land Rover while listening to dad Enrique Iglesias’ new album. Riding in style! Enrique Iglesias’ longtime partner Anna Kournikova shared a sweet video of their three children in a mini Land Rover while listening to their dad’s latest album Final, out September 17. The former tennis player, 40, shared an Instagram video of Lucy, 3, Nicholas, 3, and Mary, 1, on Monday as they giggled in their miniature vehicle.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Fatherhood#American#Spanish#Covid#Instagram A
talesbuzz.com

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova’s Kids Have His Album Promo Handled! Too Cute!

With all this cuteness, you have to wonder how these parents get anything done!. Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova‘s kids, twins Nicholas Iglesias and Lucy Iglesias, 3, and 19-month-old Mary Iglesias, were all smiles as they helped daddy with some album promotion this weekend! ICYMI, Enrique’s 11th studio album, Final, was released on Friday!
CELEBRITIES
dailynewsen.com

Enrique Iglesias and Tamara Falcó are reunited virtually in the anthill

Enrique Iglesias granted an interview with El Anthillo on Thursday, September 16. The singer, who entered through video call, was virtually reconnected with his sister and collaborator of the program, Tamara Falcó. Tamara connected from the Le Cordon Bleu cooking school and said he had seen his brother for the...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Enrique Iglesias Clarifies He Is Not Retiring From Music Industry

Enrique Iglesias has said he is not going to stop making music despite announcing recently that his upcoming album would be his last. The 46-year-old singer clarified the issue in an exclusive interview with ET’s Matt Cohen while promoting his upcoming tour with Ricky Martin. He said he is not retiring from the industry and that he would continue making music and doing other fruitful endeavors in the future.
MUSIC
Washington Square News

Listen to this: As Lady Gaga goes jazz, Enrique Iglesias plays it safe

This week’s reviews sprawl across a range of genres. From Kehlani’s popcorn butter-smooth R&B to Snail Mail’s electrified indie-rock, these singles will spice up your playlist. “Sex, Drugs, Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Will Wood. “I hate sex. I hate drugs. And I hate rock ‘n’ roll,” croons Will Wood in...
MUSIC
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Lil Nas X, Enrique Iglesias, Carly Pearce and More New Music Musts

Watch: Lil Nas X Long-Awaited Album "Montero" Drops & We React!. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy