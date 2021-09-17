Celebrity dads Enrique Iglesias discusses which of his kids is more like him He has three children with the model and athlete Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias played a big part in getting American audiences to pay attention to Latin music. With the release of his record “Final Vol. 1” today, September 17th, Enrique is closing out a big phase of his life.

With the release of the record comes the plans for his tour, which he’ll be embarking on soon, alongside Ricky Martin. This will keep him away from his home in Miami and his wife, Anna Kournikova, and their three children, Lucy, Nicholas, and Maria.

When speaking on El Hormiguero, a Spanish TV program, Enrique talked about fatherhood and about what that concept means to him. He also talked about which of his kids was more similar to him. “The fights that these kids have. It’s funny. Maria was born right before COVID, so I’ve had the chance to see her grow. Nico and Lucy are already three and a half, but if you ask me it feels like they were born only a year ago,” he said.

He then mentioned how he notices some similarities between himself and Nico. “I was pretty naughty when I was a kid and my son Nico reminds me of myself. I remember when I lived in Madrid and I used to buy firecrackers and throw them at bus stops.”

Enrique knows the weight of having to go on tour and leave his family behind, especially after having the experience of the past year, when he’s gotten to spend so much time with them.

When asked about what fathers need to do to have happy kids, Enrique said: “You need to be patient and listen to them, love them, take care of them. Tell them over and over again that even though you’re not there physically, they can still count on you.”

Enrique has made it clear that this upcoming record marks the end of a chapter for his musical career. He says it’s time for him to take a step back, at least from what he’s been doing over the past decade. Enrique has released eleven records since his debut in the mid ‘90s. Even though he’ll always make music, his intention is to no longer make records. “This isn’t something new,” he said, speaking with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra on an Instagram Live. “This is something I’ve been thinking about over the last couple of years. I’ll never stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but now I’ll do it in a different way.”

His tour alongside Ricky Martin, which was postponed due to the pandemic, will kick-off September 25th.

