CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Here Are 8 Of The Most Popular Fall Colors Viewing Destinations In Colorado

By Raetta Holdman
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ah4oK_0bzjf4g000

(CBS4) – Colorado is heading into fall foliage season as the days grow shorter and the aspens start their change to gold in the mountains. It’s not hard to find amazing, breathtaking views in many high country locations, but here are some popular, guaranteed-to-please trips to consider as you pack up the family and enjoy all the Rocky Mountains have to offer by car.

Rocky Mountain National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park covers 415 square miles and offers extraordinary views any time of year. In fall foliage season, it’s the aspen gold that will reward visitors. Because of its popularity you do need to get a timed-entry reservation . If you want the best views make sure to choose option 1, which gives you access to Bear Lake Road so you can check the view at Glacier Gorge Junction. Do note, the park does still have some closures because of last year’s Cameron Peak Fire and East Troublesome Fire, which both burned in portions of the park. nps.gov/romo/index.htm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCHAz_0bzjf4g000

Bierstadt Trail and Bear Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park (credit: Marsha Hobart)

Guanella Pass Scenic Byway
Guanella Pass is 22 mile journey through the Rocky Mountain ecosytem. It takes about an hour to make the drive from historic Georgetown to Grant. The drive is spectacular as you travel through stands of spruce, fir, aspen and pine along cascading creeks. At its peak, is a chance to explore Mt. Bierstadt if parking is available. And if you haven’t made the journey in a while, the entire byway is now paved. codot.gov/travel/colorado-byways/north-central/guanella-pass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4VCX_0bzjf4g000

Guanella Pass (file photo credit: Dwayne Nesmith)

Peak to Peak Highway
The Peak to Peak Highway is a three hour journey between Estes Park and Interstate 70, taking you by Lily Mountain and Twin sisters, through Allenspark, Nederland and Black Hawk, then through Clear Creek Canyon to I-70. The Continental Divide provides the backdrop for thousands of acres of golden aspen. estes-park.com/peak-to-peak-scenic-byway/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuECv_0bzjf4g000

Peak to Peak Highway (file photo credit: Judi Puncec)

Boreas Pass
Boreas Pass is a stunning hour long drive through the central Rockies connecting the historic village of Como to the resort town of Breckenridge. The road follows the old South Park and Pacific Railroad bed, climbing a gradual 3% grade. That route was the nation’s highest narrow-gauge railroad when the trains ran on it from 1872 to 1938. fs.usda.gov/recarea/whiteriver/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03x0O9_0bzjf4g000

Boreas Pass (file photo credit: Bob Battenhouse)

San Juan Skyway
If you need a day full of leaf peeping, plan a trip to the Western Slope and include a day to explore the San Juan Skyway. The 236 mile trip takes about 6 hours. The loop takes you through Old West Durango, stunning Telluride and Victorian jewels Silverton and Ouray. It also takes you to Mesa Verde National Park. The stretch from Ouray to Silverton is the Million Dollar Highway. codot.gov/travel/colorado-byways/southwest/san-juan-skyway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2Msc_0bzjf4g000

Diane Marince of Thornton took this photo on the Million Dollar Highway near Ouray on Oct. 2. 2011

West Elk Loop
The West Elk Loop south of Glenwood Springs also offers the spectacular views with the foliage views anchored by the twin summits of Mount Sopris and the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The loop takes you through Carbondale and over McClure Pass revealing one of the largest expanses of aspen in Colorado. Do be aware the stretch of Colorado Road 12 over Kebler Pass is not paved. Expect more company on the stretch on Highway 135 of the byway between Gunnison and Crested Butte. codot.gov/travel/colorado-byways/southwest/west-elk-loop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9MHz_0bzjf4g000

Kebler Pass (file photo credit: Ted Lewandowski)

The Highway of Legends
If you’ve got plans to explore southern Colorado, don’t miss the Highway of Legends. It joins I-25 south of Walsensburg. The scenic byway stretches from Aguilar over the 11,248 Cordova Pass connecting with Colorado Highway 12 at Cuchara Pass. It ties together Trinidad Lake State Park and Lathrop State Park. You’ll find aspen groves all along the drive. The byway does have a stretch of gravel road over Cordova Pass. codot.gov/travel/colorado-byways/southeast/highway-legends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNlo9_0bzjf4g000

Mike Hagen of Centennial took this photo on Sept. 26, 2012 on Highway of Legends Highway 12 from La Veta to Trinidad.

Highway 24
Another beautiful stretch in southern Colorado is Highway 24 between Colorado Springs and Buena Vista. The 93 mile trip takes a little less than 2 hours. The highway follows the Arkansas River as you have a chance to enjoy the golds, reds and oranges of the Pikes Peak region. You’ll also find a pair of short scenic drives off Highway 24 in Buena Vista. buenavistacolorado.org/scenic-drives/

RELATED: 5 Great Colorado Places With Hikes To Enjoy Fall Colors

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

5 Great Colorado Places With Hikes To Enjoy Fall Colors

(CBS4) – Most of us think of leaf peeping as hopping in the car and taking a drive but in Colorado, there’s plenty of opportunity to get up close and personal with the trees by taking a hike during fall foliage season. Consider parking the car and getting out to enjoy all the season has to offer. Golden Gate Canyon State Park Golden You’ll find 35 miles of hiking trails in Golden Gate Canyon State Park in Jefferson County. there are 12 trails, each named after an animal and marked with the animal’s footprint. The range in difficulty from easy to most difficult....
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Leaf Peeping in Colorado This Weekend? This Is Where To Go

DENVER (CBS4) – Shorter days, cooler nights, and other signs of fall have many Coloradans thinking about seeing the fall foliage in the high country. Some areas are already reaching peak color. The annual eruption of orange and gold is mostly driven by shorter duration of daylight. Therefore it’s easy to determine when the leaves will change color across the four primary high country regions in Colorado. (source: CBS) For this upcoming weekend (September 25-26), the best viewing will be along and north of Interstate 70 where color is reported to be between 80% and full peak. A drive along the Peak-to-Peak Highway...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Shares Advice For Having The Most Enjoyable Leaf Peeping Adventures

DENVER (CBS4) – Leaf peeping season is in full swing and Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to make sure the people who drawn to the most scenic trails and parks leave no trace. “As we head into peak leaf-peeping season, it’s one of the busiest times of the year at our park,” Todd Farrow, Park Manager at Golden Gate Canyon State Park, said in a news release earlier this month. “We ask that people plan ahead, watch out for people and wildlife crossing slowly on roads and park in designated parking areas to avoid damaging vegetation.” Photo by Phyllis Jones of Denver on...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

It Will Be Free To Get Into National Parks In Colorado On Saturday

(CBS4) – National Public Lands Day is Saturday and that means the USDA Forest Service is waiving fees for the day in parks and recreation sites. The National Environment Education Foundation is the driving force behind the day, designed to be a volunteer event for the public lands. You can find a list of volunteer opportunities, both in-person and virtual, here. There are 50 opportunities in Colorado ranging from doing trail maintenance to planting flowers and shrubs and pollinator garden. The organization has also worked the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, US Army Corps of Engineers and other federal...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Nederland, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Buena Vista, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Telluride, CO
City
Silverton, CO
City
Ouray, CO
City
Carbondale, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

2 Colorado Cities Land In Money Magazine’s New ‘Best Places To Live’ List

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado communities landed on Money magazine’s list of the Best 50 Places To Live In 2021. Both Centennial and Castle Rock earned a place on the list based on a number of criteria including cost of living, diversity and quality of life. Centennial is No. 8 on the list. The city in the southern part of the Denver metro area in Arapahoe County is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The magazine says “Centennial students attend Cherry Creek and Littleton Public Schools, two of the most highly regarded school districts in the state.” It also points out...
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Opposes Lethal Removal Of Bison From Grand Canyon National Park, Says Some Of Herd Could Be Brought To Colorado

(CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s elected leaders are joining others in opposition to a plan for the lethal removal of some of a bison herd in Grand Canyon National Park. That includes Gov. Jared Polis, who on Tuesday released a statement suggesting that the National Park Service should allow some of the animals that are being allowed to be hunted to be brought to Colorado instead. Bison graze near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park on July 17, 2020. (credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) The bison herd is located on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. There...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CDOT Hosts Career Fairs, Looking For Workers Interested In Maintaining Colorado Highways

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has 150 permanent and temporary highway maintenance jobs they are looking to fill to help maintain roadways. They are hosting several upcoming career fairs. Some of the jobs require a commercial driver’s license but not all. (credit: CBS) All of the fairs are happening at either a CDOT office or maintenance facility, and masks are required for everyone taking part in the career fairs. The locations and times are as follows: SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10350 County Road 120, Salida, CO 81201 Saturday, Oct. 9. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1185 County Road 16, Fairplay,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Summer Morning, Warm Fall Afternoon

DENVER (CBS4) – The fall equinox occurs Wednesday afternoon marking the official switch from summer to fall. But mother nature has it backward in Colorado with the morning felling like fall and the afternoon felling like summer. Temperatures in most areas around Colorado were not as cold Wednesday morning as they were Tuesday morning it was still colder than normal.  Denver dropped to 42 degrees Wednesday morning which is about 8 degrees below normal for the final morning of summer. (source: CBS) The coldest temperatures in the state were again in Jackson County’s North Park where Cowdrey recorded 12 degrees and Hebron was 16...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River#San Juan Skyway#Fall Colors#Fall Foliage#The Continental Divide
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: After The Coldest Morning In 4 Months, A Big Warmup Is Coming

DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado mountain valleys had temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning. It wasn’t as cold in Denver but the city did drop to 39 degrees to start the final day of summer. The last time the Denver area was as cold as Tuesday morning was on May 12. Very chilly temperatures will also found around Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley where the official morning low temperature at the Greeley airport was 37 degrees. (source: CBS) In the mountains, it was the first hard freeze of the season for many mountain towns between 9,000 and 10,000 feet including Frisco, Steamboat Springs,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Thousands Of Colorado Riders Pledge To Participate In Bike To Work Day

(CBS4) – More than 4,000 riders have pledged to participate in Bike to Work Day on Wednesday across the Denver metro area. It’s an annual event focused on encouraging commuters to ride a bike to work, or anywhere else throughout the day. The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) Way to Go program helps to organize with local transportation agencies to educate the community on riding a bike can be beneficial to the environment. “The air quality improvements are significant when people make the choice to not get into a single occupant vehicle,” explained Nisha Mokshagundam, with the Way To Go Program....
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Summer Snow In The Colorado Mountains, Coolest Weather In Months For Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the first genuine cold fronts of the season moved over Colorado Sunday night causing up to 2 inches of snow in the higher mountains. Denver has been mainly dry but much cooler. The most significant reports of snow accumulation came from nearly 12,000 feet at the Alpine Visitor Center at Rocky Mountain National Park where 1-2 inches was reported Monday morning. Snow falling above 10,000 feet is not unusual in September but accumulating snow sometimes waits until October. Fresh snow at the Alpine Visitor Center (11,796 feet) at Rocky Mountain National Park Monday morning (source: National Park...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

5280 Trail Would Connect Neighborhoods In Denver’s Downtown Core

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s image may be one an outdoor-friendly city, but in reality, there’s work to be done. “I would say we are sort of desperate for a community amenity like this that attracts people to it attracts new people, visitors and locals,” Andrew Iltis is the Economic Development Director for the Downtown Denver Partnership. (credit: Downtown Denver Partnership) He says with the help of individual neighborhood groups, they are working to connect Denver. “It’s a 5.280-mile trail that encircles the downtown core, it really connects all of the neighborhoods that are kind of near downtown,” Iltis said. Right now, the 5280 Trail- as it...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

No Snow, No Problem: Snowplow Rodeo Prepares Drivers For Winter

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s the first day of fall but some people are already looking ahead to winter. Aurora hosted its annual snowplow rodeo on Wednesday. (credit: CBS) The event allows snowplow drivers to freshen up on training courses and learn some new skills. The drivers also compete against each other for a little fun. (credit: CBS) “Like it or not, winter’s coming, and last year the first snow fall was on Sept. 8 and we’re living on borrowed time right now, so they should be preparing for winter, getting their cars ready,” said Thomas McMinimee with the City of Aurora. (credit: CBS) During a major snowstorm, the city can plow up to 1,500 miles of roadway. The finalists will compete in one last competition on Thursday.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Coloradans Ditch The Keys, Use Pedal Power For Bike To Work Day

(CBS4) – More than 4,000 riders pledged to participate in Bike to Work Day on Wednesday across the Denver metro area. It’s an annual event focused on encouraging commuters to ride a bike to work, or anywhere else, throughout the day. (credit: CBS) The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) Way to Go program helps to organize with local transportation agencies to educate the community on riding a bike can be beneficial to the environment. “The air quality improvements are significant when people make the choice to not get into a single occupant vehicle,” explained Nisha Mokshagundam, with the Way To Go Program....
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Bear Euthanized After Repeatedly Breaking Into Homes In Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized another bear in Steamboat Springs after the animal entered a number of homes. People living on Valverdant Circle reported the bear either getting into their homes or trying to get inside. (credit: CBS) Officers eventually set a trap and the bear was captured and then put down. This is the third bear the Colorado Parks and Wildlife euthanized in Steamboat Springs so far this month. The bear was seen in the same neighborhood on Fish Creek Falls Road last week. The bear tore out the screen door of a house. Sara Nancy said the bear has repeatedly tried to break in. This time of year, bears are trying to bulk up and eat as much as they can in preparation for winter hibernation.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Investigators Recall Similarities In Gabby Petito Case In Wyoming With Difficult Searches In Rugged Terrain

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The discovery of a body in Wyoming, consistent with the description of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, has investigators in Colorado thinking about those missing in our mountains. The case highlights how law enforcement tries to find them and solve crimes that can go with their disappearances, especially in the rugged mountains. Gabby Petito (credit: Instagram/GabsPetito) “Everybody has an open file someplace,” said Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling. After decades of being involved with law enforcement searches, there are those that haunt law officers and communities. For Snelling, it’s the disappearance of 14-year-old Elizabeth Ann Miller, who went missing...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Semi Strikes I-70 Bridge In Lakewood, Drives Off

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The driver of a semi traveling on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County struck part of a bridge before daybreak on Thursday and it’s unclear how much damage it did. Authorities believe the commercial vehicle was hauling a heavy equipment and didn’t stop after the collision. (credit: CBS) The incident happened sometime before 6 a.m. at Denver West Parkway. That’s near Colorado Mills shopping mall in the western part of the Denver metro area. All of the eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed from approximately 6 a.m to 7:30 a.m. After that one lane of traffic remained closed for a few more hours while structural engineers checked the bridge. The closures caused big backups during the morning commute. At daybreak Copter4 video showed inspectors looking up at the bridge’s girders and a snowplow being used to clear debris on the highway. Anyone with information about where the truck might be is asked to call police.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Hispanic Neighborhoods In Denver Metro Area With High COVID Hospitalizations Consistently Have Poorer Air Quality

DENVER (CBS4)– Where you live could determine how sick you get from COVID-19, a CBS4 analysis of government data has found. Research indicates chronic fine particle air pollution exposure can increase the risk of death from COVID-19 – a tough reality for some poorer, predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods in the Denver metro area, which CBS4 has found regularly face higher air pollution levels than other more affluent areas. (credit: CBS) CBS4 Investigates analyzed data from eight state-run air quality monitors in the Denver metro area. Ninety-five out of 242 days measured so far this year, the Globeville monitor measured the worst fine particle...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Roaring Back: Consumer Spending Up, Economy Recovery Continues For Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – The State of Colorado’s economy is continuing its recovery in the face of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Legislative Council Staff released its September forecast on Tuesday. Gov. Jared Polis attributes Colorado’s high consumer spending to the state’s success in fighting COVID. “Colorado is in the lowest 10 states for per capita deaths. We also have one of the faster economic recoveries,” said Polis. The COVID vaccine has allowed businesses to operate safely at full capacity. Colorado’s high vaccination rate is part of why Polis says our economy is roaring back. In June, sales at hotels and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Convention Center Raises The Roof On Expansion, Future Renovations

DENVER (CBS4) – City leaders officially kicked off construction for the expansion of the Colorado Convention Center Wednesday. It comes nearly six years after the $233 million project was approved by Denver voters. (credit: CBS) “These investments are about building back better. It’s about setting up Denver for not only today, but for the future,” said Mayor Michael Hancock. On Wednesday, Hancock was joined by representatives from the City of Denver, Denver Arts and Venues, Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), Visit Denver, and contractor Hensel Phelps. After several members shared their excitement about the renovations, the group ceremoniously raised a metal...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy