MA Firefighters Credited with Saving Man’s Life Aboard Flight
North Attleboro firefighters have been credited with saving a man’s life while they were on a Southwest flight from Boston to Chicago. On Thursday, current and retired firefighters, including North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, were on a flight from Logan International Airport to Midway International Airport, when a man on board began suffering from symptoms of a seizure, NBC Boston reported.www.fireengineering.com
Comments / 0