MA Firefighters Credited with Saving Man’s Life Aboard Flight

Sep. 20—The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the Diamond Head State Monument on Saturday to assist a woman who fell while hiking with family members. HFD said it received a 911 call at 9 :01 a.m. Saturday with a request to help a hiker in distress on the Diamond Head Trail. Five units staffed with about 16 personnel responded and arrived at the monument’s parking lot 10 minutes later, and firefighters immediately ascended the trail while simultaneously establishing a command presence and landing zone within the crater.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO