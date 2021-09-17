CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

MA Firefighters Credited with Saving Man’s Life Aboard Flight

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Attleboro firefighters have been credited with saving a man’s life while they were on a Southwest flight from Boston to Chicago. On Thursday, current and retired firefighters, including North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, were on a flight from Logan International Airport to Midway International Airport, when a man on board began suffering from symptoms of a seizure, NBC Boston reported.

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Ma Firefighters Credited#Nbc Boston#Cpr#Cbs#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
WDIO-TV

Firefighters go aboard the William A. Irvin for rescue training

Although they are low frequency, confined space rescues are high risk. That's why the Duluth Fire Department makes sure their crews stay on top of their training. Thursday, they had a chance to put their skills to the test inside the William A. Irvin. They had to rescue a fictional patient named Dave, who had a medical problem down below deck.
DULUTH, MN
FireEngineering.com

Firefighter Struck at FL Crash Scene; One Dead

PALM HARBOR — A pickup truck driver ran into a firefighter while she was responding to a crash on U.S. 19, killing the driver and critically injuring the firefighter, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue said. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Innisbrook...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FireEngineering.com

Burn Victim Taken to Hospital After Fort Worth (TX) House Fire

Sep. 21—The Fort Worth Fire Department found two burn victims while responding to a single-story house fire in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue about 3:15 p.m. on Monday. One victim was rescued from the home in north Fort Worth and transported by CareFlite to Parkland Memorial Hospital’s burn center in Dallas, fire department spokesman Michael Drivdahl said. A MedStar representative said the victim’s burns are serious but not life-threatening.
TEXAS STATE
whdh.com

‘A firefighter is never off duty’: North Attleboro firefighters recall providing first aid to man in medical distress on flight

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - North Attleboro firefighters recalled the moment they jumped into action to help a man suffering from a medical emergency on a flight out of Boston last Thursday morning. North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Capt. George McKinnon, Capt. Josh Langille, Lt. Scott Langille, retired firefighters...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
FireEngineering.com

Honolulu (HI) Firefighters Assist Female Who Suffered Head Injury

Sep. 20—The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the Diamond Head State Monument on Saturday to assist a woman who fell while hiking with family members. HFD said it received a 911 call at 9 :01 a.m. Saturday with a request to help a hiker in distress on the Diamond Head Trail. Five units staffed with about 16 personnel responded and arrived at the monument’s parking lot 10 minutes later, and firefighters immediately ascended the trail while simultaneously establishing a command presence and landing zone within the crater.
HONOLULU, HI
journalenterprise.com

Sebree Subway employee saves man's life

When Heather Vance, an employee at the Sebree Subway, stepped outside to take a fifteen minute break on Thursday afternoon, she had no idea that her actions over the next few moments would change someone else’s life forever. But that was exactly what happened. According to Sebree Police Chief William...
SEBREE, KY
14news.com

Car accident saves Newburgh woman’s life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dawn Pettitt was taken to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville to treat her broken pelvis and ankle following a car crash. But what they found was much more than broken bones. “That’s when he [Dr. Victor Chavez] told me there was a spot on my lung...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FireEngineering.com

Parents of Fallen NY Firefighter Pleased with Investigation’s New Direction

Watertown Daily Times, N.Y. Sep. 19—WATERTOWN — The Schuyler County District Attorney is getting assistance from a state police violent crimes unit to help him investigate the death of city firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse. District Attorney Joseph G. Fazzary has confirmed that he requested and state police leaders granted assistance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Retired firefighter, daughter save man from fire in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former Farmington Hills firefighter Michael Harvey and his daughter Rachel, were among a handful of good Samaritans springing into action when they noticed an Ann Arbor home -- built in the late 1800s -- going up in flames Saturday night. “We were at a stoplight, notice...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FireEngineering.com

PA Firefighters Honored for Dramatic Rescue

Ronald Troxell doesn’t remember much about the fire that almost killed him. In fact, all he knows is that on Aug. 3, after he heard the smoke alarm from his second-story bedroom, he decided to try to crawl to safety. The next thing he remembers was waking up at Lehigh Valley Hospital’s burn unit nearly 24 hours later.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy