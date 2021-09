Andre Luper hopes to advocate for Sherman seniors and youth as a part of future growth if elected to the Sherman City Council this fall. Luper will face off against Juston Dobbs for the council's Place 2 At Large seat, which is currently held by Sandra Melton, who did not seek reelection. Instead, Melton will be running against Mayor David Plyler for his seat.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO