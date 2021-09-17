CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tim McGraw Shares First Pic From the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ [Picture]

By Sterling Whitaker
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim McGraw turned to social media to share a picture from the set of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, giving fans their first official look inside the production. The country superstar shared the shot below via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 16), showing his folding chair on the outdoor set of the show. 1883 follows the early Dutton family on a harsh journey west from Texas to Montana, where they will eventually establish the sprawling ranch that provides the setting for the hit Paramount Network show.

knue.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Tim McGraw Shares New Yellowstone 1883 Image, But I'm Way More Interested In What's Going On In The Background

This holiday season will be quite the special one for Yellowstone fans, as Paramount+ will debut the highly anticipated prequel spinoff 1883 the week before Christmas. We'll be waiting a while to see star Tim McGraw in ancestral form as James Dutton for a full trailer, but the Grammy-winning musician is already giving fans behind-the-scenes shots from the set, and I can only hope that trend continues as filming goes on.
MOVIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Faith Hill in New Video

Tim McGraw is celebrating his wife Faith Hill's 54th birthday with a sweet video message for her. The country music legend took to social media on Tuesday to share footage from Hill's 1999 music video for her song "Breathe" spliced with a 2001 interview he did with Diane Sawyer. In the interview, he gushed about being married to Hill.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Tim McGraw Has Arrived On The Set of ‘1883’

Tim McGraw has arrived on the set of his new Paramount TV show “1883,” and is ready to get to work. McGraw will be playing James Dutton on the show, which will also star his wife Faith Hill, playing, James Dutton’s wife Margaret. Tim took to his Instagram yesterday (9/16)...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Tim McGraw Struck by Alexandra Kay’s TikTok Cover of ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
wkml.com

Tim McGraw Shares His Energy Before ‘The Game’

Tim McGraw, like so many other country superstars, had to cancel his tour plans for 2020 and most of 2021 due to the pandemic, but he has been still doing a handful of concert dates this fall including an upcoming show Saturday (9/17) in Illinois. Tim’s return to the stage...
CELEBRITIES
The Bobby Bones Show

Tim McGraw Is 'Hanging Out In 1883' In New Photo From The Set

Tim McGraw posted his first behind-the-scenes photo from the set of 1883, the upcoming Paramount+ series that also stars his wife and fellow country powerhouse Faith Hill. McGraw shared the new photo to his social media channels, simply capturing his chair in the forefront with set pieces in the background. “Hanging out in 1883,” the iconic country artist captioned it. 1883 is the prequel to Yellowstone, an Emmy-nominated series that launched in 2018. McGraw, playing James Dutton, previously said in a statement:
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Shows Off Authentic-Looking Set in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

“Hanging out in 1883.” Star of Yellowstone‘s hotly anticipated prequel Tim McGraw just hit fans with our first look at the show’s 19th-century wagons. Raise your hat if you can’t wait for 1883! From casting Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton, to gathering a whole team of historians for accuracy, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is pulling out all the stops for his period prequel.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Ryan Bingham
Person
Faith Hill
Person
James
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
107.9 LITE FM

PICS: This Exclusive Vacation For ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Is Only 7 Hours From Boise

This popular show is filmed within driving distance from the Treasure Valley, and now fans can see what it's like to live like a Dutton by staying at the Yellowstone. After enough friends and family recommended the Paramount Network show Yellowstone to me, I finally decided to give it a try. I know that I'm a little behind on this one, but the good news is that I can now binge-watch without running out of episodes for a good month or two. I thought that the show was set in the Civil War era west. It's actually set in present-day Montana on a ranch named The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Kevin Costner, who plays typically good guys, isn't such a good guy in this show, and he is the patriarch of the family who owns this controversial piece of real estate.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Bears#Prequel#First Pic#Isabel May Lrb#Alexa Katie#Pinkerton#The Paramount Network
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnet tights and stilettos

Shania Twain sent fans into a spin this week with a striking photo shared on social media. The country star - who celebrated her 56th birthday on 28 August - posted a photo taken mid-performance and was quickly inundated with comments. The image shows Shania dressed in a short black...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy