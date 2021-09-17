CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What John Cook sees as the 'bottom line' as Huskers seek to end rare losing streak

By Brent Wagner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe college volleyball season is a 17-week marathon more than it is a sprint, especially for the teams that make the NCAA Tournament. That sentiment is especially true for Nebraska this season. The Huskers have been playing four freshmen who are still learning what they can (and can't) do in a college match. Also, the Huskers may look very different later in the season if All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins is able to return from a back injury.

