It’s Roberto Clemente Day in MLB today as baseball takes time out to honor one of the best outfielders of all time and definitely the greatest humanitarian in MLB history. Each MLB team announced their nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given to the player “who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” The nominees are here and you can vote on them at that link. Jason Heyward is the Cubs nominee and former Cub Tony Kemp is the Athletics nominee.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO