Yout Files Refocused Lawsuit Against RIAA to Have YouTube-Ripping Service Declared Legal

By Andy Maxwell
TorrentFreak
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube-ripping service Yout.com sued the RIAA in 2020, hoping to have its platform declared legal. As time went on the case became more complex. As a result, it was dismissed last month to allow Yout time to revise its arguments. Yout has now done just that via a focused amended complaint, providing precise detail on why the court should rule in its favor.

