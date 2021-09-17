CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Companies, Share, Forecast, Overview and Analysis by 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2027. Increasing the use of hybrid and battery electric cars worldwide would boost the scale of the regenerative braking industry in the automobile field. Nowadays, all passenger and freight cars are equipped with energy-efficient modules leading to higher fuel economy and even lower automotive carbon emissions. This aspect drives the regenerative braking device market's global growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for electric cars, even in public transport, is likely to give market players several opportunities over the forecast period. The ever-increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is also anticipated to boost the need for the regenerative braking technology due to strict automotive regulations. The loss of the braking force needed at high speed on the track or highways for regenerative braking system vehicles is expected to inhibit market growth over the forecast period.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Technical Textile Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global Technical Textile market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Technical Textile market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Waste Management Market is Projected to Reach $542.7 Billion by 2026 | Waste Management, Veolia, Republic Services, SUEZ, Waste Connections

According to the new market research report "Waste Management Market by Waste (Hazardous, E-waste, Plastic, Bio-medical), Service (Open dumping, Incineration, Landfill, Recycling), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Waste Management Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 423.4 billion in 2021 to USD 542.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. The key drivers for the Waste Management Market include stringent regulations of governments worldwide for better management of waste and initiate environmental protection; strong focus of several governments to conduct awareness programs showcasing importance of waste segregation and waste management; technological advances and shortened life cycle of electronic products help in increasing e-waste.
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market Expected To Reach USD 2.18 Billion By 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Processed Seafood & Seafood Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Seafood comprises of all bony fishes, mollusks and shellfishes. Millions of people across the globe depend on these as their primary nutrient source. Health benefits provided by these foods are the major reason for their increasing demand. It is a good source of protein and contains less fat as compared to other animal protein sources. It is highly beneficial for heart patients on account of its low cholesterol. Additionally, it contains essential vitamins necessary for human bodies such as vitamin B, iodine, zinc, and potassium. A rise in disposable income has led to high demand for these products in developing economies. Growing heart diseases and cholesterol has urged people to shift to more nutritious and healthy products for consumption. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of aquatic food items coupled with the introduction of new processing techniques is expected to drive the industry for processed seafood equipment. Increasing investments and expansion of the seafood processing industry is expected to drive the growth for processed seafood market. For example, on April 23, 2018, Hofseth Aalesund AS announced about its investment plans in BAADER, one of the leading food processing companies; this investment is expected to expand the production capacity of the fillet.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Cagr#Eaton Corporation Plc#Zf Friedrichshafen Ag#Bosch Mobility Solutions#Delphi Automotive#Continental Ag#Magna International#Punch Powertrain#Denso#Aisin Seiki#Hyundai#Emergen Research#Type Outlook Lrb#Usd Billion#Battery Electric Vehicle#Toc
Las Vegas Herald

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Wipro, WNS, IBM, Genpact, Infosys

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, Wipro, Aquanima, WNS, GEP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Genpact & Infosys etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ventilator Components Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Ventilator Components Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Ventilator Components market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Las Vegas Herald

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Home Healthcare Market to Reach USD 274.7 billion by 2025 - Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Emerging Trends

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global home healthcare market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Retail POS Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Vend, ShopKeep, Verifone, Cegid

Retail POS software helps retailers in providing a user-friendly interface to offer a better retail experience. The software allows the retailer to manage the daily business operation with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness. It also provides accurate insight and analytics avoiding the paperwork and hence reducing human errors. It can be operated on mobile and desktop both with equal ease along with delivering the transaction updates and customer feedbacks and other notifications.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

UHT Milk Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Nestle, Lactalis Group, Amul, Sodiaal Group

UHT (Ultra-high temperature) milk is also called as ultra-pasteurized milk. Ultra-high temperature pasteurisation is food technology which liquid by heating it above 135 Â°C (275 Â°F). This temperature is essential to kill many bacterial endospores for 2 to 5 seconds. This pasteurisation process allows milk to be shelf stable. This milk can be stored without refrigeration for months without spoiling. Its Long-life is mainly due to high temperature heating and aseptic packaging. Increasing adoptions for longer shelf life milk products has impacted on the demand for UHT milk in positive manner. In addition, increasing demand for milk and rising milk production with technological advancements driving the market growth.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To Dictate Growth Of Car T Cell Therapy Market Based On Organic Expansion (Reaching US$ XX Million)

The Car T Cell Therapy Market is destined to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 18% between 2019 to 2026. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Polyaspartic Coatings Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

The global Polyaspartic Coatings market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Polyaspartic Coatings market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2027

The 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 124.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.75% during the projected timeline, from its valuation of USD 12.48 billion in 2019. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for solid state drives (SSDs) for augmenting the memory space in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The augmented demand for high-performance computers for purposes such as monitoring, gaming, and programming, among others, is further propelling the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory chip market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix

Latest published market study on Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Sunyard, VeriFone Systems, First Data, Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix, PAX Technology, Landi, VISIONTEK, DIGITAL DINING, CASIO, Data Logic, Motorola Solutions, NEC Corporation, Newland Group, Honeywell, Xinguodu Technology, Ingenico, Fujitsu & NCR.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Cities Market May Set Epic Growth Story with CISCO Systems, IBM, GE

Latest published market study on Global Smart Cities Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Cities space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Car Rental Platform Market May See a Big Move | Nuvven, Rent Centric, Limo Anywhere

Global Car Rental Platform Market Report, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Car Rental Platform Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Carcloud, TURO, Expedia, Getaround, Economy Car Rentals, Nuvven, Rent Centric, Limo Anywhere, Fleet X, Workadu, Travelport, easyJet, HiyaCar, Avis, Syfe, eHi & Didi.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Real Estate Property Management Software Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Fiserv, IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2

Latest published market study on Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are TenantCloud, Fiserv Inc., IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2, SHIFT Next Level Innovations, Corrigo, AMSI Property Management, Ensoware, MRI Software, LLC, iStaging, Bookalet, Accruent Inc., TOPS Software, GENKAN, RealPage, Inc., Oracle Corp, Yardi Systems, Inc., Argus Financial Software, Rosmiman Software & CoStar Group.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy