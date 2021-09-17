CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market expected to reach USD 41.29 Billion by 2026

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The global commercial vehicle telematics is expected to reach USD 41.29 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle telematics systems, composed of telecommunication and informatics, provide crucial information for drivers, such as information about live traffic status and weather forecast. Essentially, it is vehicle monitoring systems that empower the drivers to stay updated with real-time performance and safety of the vehicle. Information collected by the telematics system is beneficial in critical circumstances, for instance, to communicate instantaneously with the police or respective authorities for prompt actions in case of an accident. Telematics systems assist automotive companies, insurers, and drivers with the highest safety feature.

