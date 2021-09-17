Obituary: Cline, Edna “Jane”

Edna “Jane” Cline, 70, of Harrisville, died Sept. 16, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital with her daughter Drema Hargrove by her side after a long battle with cancer. She was born July 21, 1951 at New Cumberland, WV, the daughter of the late Wilber Van and Etta Jane Jenkins Cline. Jane was a graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1969. She was a personal caregiver for many local people. Jane was a member of The Moose Lodge and American Legion. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, camping, NASCAR, singing Karaoke. She loved family gatherings and made the best potato salad.