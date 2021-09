Don't get me wrong, this statue is so cool, but I can't stop laughing at the pose. "Draw me like one of your French girls" That's one of the most iconic lines from the movie "Titanic". If you don't know the scene, it's when Rose lays down on the couch and tells Jack AKA Leonardo Dicaprio to draw her. The scene gets pretty steamy, so I'll let you go rewatch it on your own. The important thing is you have her pose in mind.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO