Edible Insects For Animal Feed Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

The global edible insects for animal feed market is projected to register an exponential growth rate of 39% over the forecast period of 2020-2030, and reach a valuation of US$ 72 Bn by 2030. Key Takeaways from Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Study. Europe holds a significant share in...

www.lasvegasherald.com

