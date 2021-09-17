Indiana attorney general signs letter asking Biden to reverse vaccine mandate
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita joins 23 other state attorney generals to release a letter calling on President Joe Biden to reverse his recent vaccine mandate. The mandate would require government workers and private contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Private employers with more than 100 employees have to have their employees either be vaccinated or participate in a weekly COVID-19 test. Refusal would result in an employee’s termination.www.idsnews.com
Comments / 8