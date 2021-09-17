Specialty Plastics Firm in Crawfordsville Acquired

Appraisal management company Clear Capital is looking to beef up tech tools for its network of appraisers, and it is doing so through an acquisition. The Reno, Nevada-based company just closed on the acquisition of Finnish proptech startup CubiCasa this week. The two are well acquainted – Clear Capital already utilized CubiCasa’s digital gross living area technology.

