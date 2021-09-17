CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawfordsville, IN

Specialty Plastics Firm in Crawfordsville Acquired

By Wes Mills, Content Manager
Inside Indiana Business
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAWFORDSVILLE - Crawfordsville-based plastic fabrication company Crawford Industries LLC has been acquired by a Missouri company. Spartech, an engineered thermoplastics manufacturer in St. Louis, purchased the Indiana company for an undisclosed amount. The companies say the partnership will provide Spartech with new opportunities for growth and strengthen its abilities to develop and deliver standard and custom plastic sheet and packaging products.

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Toyota Suspending Production in Princeton

PRINCETON - Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana Inc. is marking a one-day halt in production today in Gibson County. A spokesperson for the automaker cites ongoing supply chain challenges as the reason for taking a "non-production day" at the Princeton plant. Stacy Carr, manager of corporate communications for Toyota Motor North...
PRINCETON, IN
Biz Times

Packaging solutions giant to acquire Mequon-based Gateway Plastics in nearly half-billion-dollar deal

Connecticut-based metal food packaging provider Silgan Containers will acquire Mequon-based Gateway Plastics Inc. in a $485 million deal. Gateway manufactures and sells dispensing closures and integrated dispensing packaging products to consumer goods companies operating in the food and beverage markets. In addition to food and beverage, the injection molder’s products serve a variety of markets including pet care, chemical and nutraceuticals.
MEQUON, WI
InvestmentNews

Lockton acquires advisory firm consultancy

The insurance broker is buying Freedom Partners, which provides back-office services for financial advisory firms. Lockton Affinity, an Overland Park, Kansas-based insurance broker to affinity groups, has acquired Freedom Partners, an Orange County, California-based back-office service provider for financial advisory firms. Lockton said the acquisition represents a move to expand...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dbusiness.com

Health Management Associates in Lansing Acquires Washington Firm

Health Management Associates (HMA), an independent national research and consulting firm based in Lansing, has acquired Wilson Strategic, a company that operates State of Reform health policy conferences, announced Jay Rosen, HMA founder, president and co-chairman. Founded in 2010, the company based in Lynwood, Wash., north of Seattle, has the...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crawfordsville, IN
Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IntelinAir Completes $20M Funding Round

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based agtech startup has closed on a $20 million Series B round of funding. IntelinAir Inc., which has developed an AI-driven crop intelligence software platform called AGMRI, says it will use the funding to boost development of the platform and add a small number of jobs. Co-founder...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Paragon Medical Expanding Ortho Device Plant

PIERCETON - Kosciusko County-based Paragon Medical has broken ground on a 34,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing plant in the town of Pierceton. The medical device maker says it will initially invest $16 million on this project with plans to invest an additional $19 million over the next five years. The...
PIERCETON, IN
Housing Wire

Clear Capital acquires Finnish digital floor plan firm

Appraisal management company Clear Capital is looking to beef up tech tools for its network of appraisers, and it is doing so through an acquisition. The Reno, Nevada-based company just closed on the acquisition of Finnish proptech startup CubiCasa this week. The two are well acquainted – Clear Capital already utilized CubiCasa’s digital gross living area technology.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastics#Specialty Plastics Firm#Crawford Industries Llc#Spartech
NWI.com

Tinley Park-based IT firm acquires Think Tank in Merrillville

Tinley Park-based managed service provider Proven IT has acquired computer security provider Think Tank NTG in Merrillville for an undisclosed sum so it could continue to grow in Northwest Indiana. Think Tank, at 101 W. 84th Drive in Merrillville, has provided various information technology services to businesses in both Northwest...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
crowdfundinsider.com

InvestX Capital, a Private Market Secondaries Platform and Financial Tech Firm, Acquires Strategic Investment

an established private market secondaries platform and financial tech firm, reveals that it has acquired an investment from financial companies Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT), and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF). Marcus New, CEO and Founder of InvestX, stated:. “We are thrilled to...
BUSINESS
Colorado Daily

Catalyze acquires New York solar-energy firm

Commercial and industrial renewable-energy company Catalyze Holdings LLC has acquired New-York-based solar sales and development firm Sol Alliance, it announced Thursday in a news release. The deal brings Catalyze a deal pipeline with more than 80 megawatts of projects in development along with a foothold in the New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Livestream Startup Acquires Chicago Company

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based music livestream startup has completed its first acquisition. Mandolin, which has developed a digital fan engagement platform, has acquired NoonChorus, a Chicago-based livestream company. NoonChorus was founded in 2020 by brothers Andrew and Alex Jensen, and provides ticketed livestream performances for a variety of indie musical...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Inside Indiana Business

Layoffs Planned for Diamond Chain Facility

INDIANAPOLIS - Ohio-based The Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR) is detailing plans to begin layoffs at the Diamond Chain Co. manufacturing plant in downtown Indianapolis. In a notice to the state, the company says nearly 150 workers will be let go, with the first separations beginning at the end of November.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Inotiv to Acquire Indy Research Company

WEST LAFAYETTE - West Lafayette-based Inotiv Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) has announced plans to acquire Envigo RMS Holding Corp., headquartered in Indianapolis, in a $545 million cash and stock deal. The contract research organization says the deal will provide one location for drug developers to access products and services. Inotiv Chief...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
prweek.com

LLYC acquires Mexican creative firm Beso

Global communications and public affairs firm LLYC has acquired 75% of Mexican data-driven creative firm Beso for $8.4 million, the companies said on Tuesday. The final price is subject to Beso’s financial results from 2021 to 2024. Beso’s founding partners, José Beker and Federico Isuani, will continue to hold a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Silgan Holdings Acquires Gateway Plastics For $485M

Sustainable rigid packaging solutions provider Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) has acquired Gateway Plastics for $485 million. Gateway Plastics manufactures and sells dispensing closures and integrated dispensing packaging solutions, primarily for the food and beverage markets. It operates a manufacturing facility in Mequon, Wisconsin, and is projected to generate about...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Walgreens investing $970 million in Massachusetts specialty pharmacy firm

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said its Walgreen Co. unit is investing about $970 million to become majority owner of Shields, a Massachusetts-based specialty pharmacy care company. Deerfield-based Walgreens (Nasdaq: WBA) said after the investment, and along with a July 2019 investment, it will now own about 71% of the Stoughton,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Republic Eyes ‘Best-in-Class’ Development

CARMEL - The chief administrative officer of Indianapolis-based Republic Airways says a planned $200 million aviation campus in Carmel is an investment in workforce development, as well as the continued development of the city. The airline this week detailed plans to establish its corporate headquarters and a state-of-the art training hub at the Meridian Corporate Corridor, bringing nearly 2,000 jobs to the city. Matt Koscal says the project, when complete, will help recruit and retain top talent.
CARMEL, IN
Entrepreneur

Silgan (SLGN) Acquires Gateway Plastics for $485 Million

Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN recently acquired Gateway Plastics for $485 million, in order to expand its wide range of product offerings in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures business, while providing additional growth scopes for the existing customers. Gateway Plastics manufactures dispensing closures and integrated dispensing packaging solutions, and sells these...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy