Specialty Plastics Firm in Crawfordsville Acquired
CRAWFORDSVILLE - Crawfordsville-based plastic fabrication company Crawford Industries LLC has been acquired by a Missouri company. Spartech, an engineered thermoplastics manufacturer in St. Louis, purchased the Indiana company for an undisclosed amount. The companies say the partnership will provide Spartech with new opportunities for growth and strengthen its abilities to develop and deliver standard and custom plastic sheet and packaging products.www.insideindianabusiness.com
Comments / 0