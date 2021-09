The original queen of cuisine, the first rock star foodie, Julia Child became a cooking phenomenon throughout the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, thanks to her PBS series and cookbooks. A trailblazer for sharing her love and enthusiasm for cooking and food in the mediums of books and TV, Child paved the way for today’s culture of 24/7 food programming, passing away before seeing the influx of reality TV cooking, Food Networks, and foodie social media. And she did it much later in life than most people who break out in their fields. In her fifties, Child became a celebrity on American television with “The French Chef,” and her books and TV series not only transformed food culture but opened a new career path for women in cooking.

