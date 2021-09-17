CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration appeals ruling that blocks expulsions of migrant families

By Geneva Sands, Priscilla Alvarez
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration on Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling to block border authorities from expelling migrant families with children under a public health order linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

