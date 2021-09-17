Biden administration appeals ruling that blocks expulsions of migrant families

On Thursday, federal district court judge Emmet Sullivan issued a decision ruling that the Biden administration's use of "Title 42" public health authority to expel migrants at the border (including those otherwise eligible for asylum) is illegal. While the ideological valence of the two cases is very different, the reasons why the Title 42 expulsions are illegal are very similar to those that recently led the Supreme Court to rule against the federal eviction moratorium. In both situations, the Centers for Disease Control—at the behest of first Trump and later Biden—claimed sweeping authority that legal precedent indicates it should not have without clear, specific authorization by Congress.

