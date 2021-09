DALLAS (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fill ICUs, many new mothers find themselves grappling with the added stress of isolation, hospital room restrictions, and uncertainty around both theirs and their baby’s health. In 2020, Charnay Parks gave birth to her first son, Grayson. But when he quickly became ill, he was admitted to a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and Charnay found herself separated from her child. She wrote her debut children’s book, “Grayson’s Story: A NICU Pandemic Blessing,” to help other parents in similarly uncertain situations find the light at the end of the tunnel and receive the support they need during the difficult moments of early parenthood.

