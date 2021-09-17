Chihuahua native to head Mexican section of IBWC

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Chihuahua native will head the Mexican section of the International Boundary & Water Commission. The designation of Adriana Beatriz Carolina Resendez Maldonado as Mexico’s new commissioner coincided with the swearing-in of her U.S. counterpart, Maria Elena Giner. Each woman will represent her country’s interests in an international agency that manages joint water resources – including water allocation, flood control and international reservoirs – and mediates boundary issues between Mexico and the United States.