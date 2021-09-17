CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Chihuahua native to head Mexican section of IBWC

By Julian Resendiz
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Chihuahua native will head the Mexican section of the International Boundary & Water Commission. The designation of Adriana Beatriz Carolina Resendez Maldonado as Mexico’s new commissioner coincided with the swearing-in of her U.S. counterpart, Maria Elena Giner. Each woman will represent her country’s interests in an international agency that manages joint water resources – including water allocation, flood control and international reservoirs – and mediates boundary issues between Mexico and the United States.

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Which states are you most likely to die in an animal attack?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Every year, people die in encounters with animals, but which states rank highest for such fatalities?. According to a report from Outforia, an outdoor and nature resource website, Texas overwhelmingly ranked No. 1, recording 520 deaths over 20 years compared to the second-ranked California, which had 299 deaths for the same time period.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
FOX2Now

Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win

PHOENIX (AP) — A draft report of the election review in Arizona’s largest county by supporters of former President Donald Trump found that President Joe Biden did indeed win the 2020 presidential contest there, an embarrassing end to a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting Trump’s false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX2Now

Gabby Petito: Social media sleuths help unravel the case

(NewsNation Now) — 22-year-old Gabby Petito embarked on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie in July, documenting every turn of their new van life on their nascent YouTube channel, where they invited the world to tag along. But more than a week after Laundrie returned from the trip...
CELEBRITIES
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy