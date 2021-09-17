CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA advisory panel approves COVID boosters for elderly, high risk people

 8 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – A federal panel of experts that voted against Pfizer booster shots for all Americans unanimously supported a third vaccine injection for people at higher risk from the virus. All 18 outside advisors on the Food and Drug Administration panel voted in favor of a booster shot for people...

fox2now.com

