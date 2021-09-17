Steelers, Raiders hoping to prove Week 1 wins were no fluke

Even though the Raiders and Steelers participated in their first matchup back in 1970, the Immaculate Reception in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff set the foundation. For those that are diehard Steelers Nation and NFL fans since the inception, it was the most famous play that had occurred in the league and began the dynasties of the Steelers and Raiders. What will be the 50th anniversary coming up for the play, the Raiders and Steelers will revisit the rivalry. Since the last time these two met in 2018, rosters have changed, the mentality will not and as recent matchups have shown, there is no love lost between the two of them. Las Vegas currently has the lead in the series, but the Raiders have not won in Pittsburgh since the 2000s.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO