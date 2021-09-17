CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers, Raiders hoping to prove Week 1 wins were no fluke

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will face one of his mentors when his team hosts Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders. Tomlin spent four years as a defensive assistant under Gruden when the two were in Tampa Bay in the early 2000s. Tomlin says he learned a lot from Gruden, including the idea that a coach can’t make decisions based on fear. Sunday’s game is the home opener for Pittsburgh and a sellout crowd is expected. The Raiders head east after a Monday night victory over Baltimore, a schedule that hasn’t been kind to the team in the past.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
playpennsylvania.com

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 betting preview

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers betting stats from DraftKings. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a 68% win probability. Eight of the Raiders’ last six games have gone OVER the total points line. The Steelers have lost each of their last three games as favorites. The Raiders have covered the spread...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Fluke#American Football#Ap Sports#The Las Vegas Raiders
chatsports.com

The Steelers defense will face a very different test in Week 2 vs. the Raiders

The Buffalo Bills played a lot of snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers without using a running back, tight end or a full back. The Bills love to go wide receiver heavy, and they took it even farther in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Personnel usage shows offensive philosophy. A...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers: 4 Raiders players fans should watch out for in Week 2

The Steelers return home after their conquest in Buffalo to face the Raiders. What players should Steelers fans be aware of when watching Sunday?. Both Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders fans are surely feeling great after their teams came away with upset victories in Week 1, and now the two teams will face each other at Heinz Field on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Raiders: Still Curtain’s Week 2 predictions

With the Pittsburgh Steelers set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week two, the Still Curtain team attempts to bounce back as a group. From the AFC East to the AFC West, the Pittsburgh Steelers matchup Sunday with a once-common opponent throughout the early 2000s, the Las Vegas Raiders. A series that has favored the home team, the winner of the previous five games, is electing to select the Steelers already if the trend follows suit.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to to pull off an upset Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3: Sack Raiders QB Derek Carr at least three times Carr has begun the 2021 season as one of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks. He leads the NFL with 817 passing yards, which he’s gained by completing 66.7 percent of his passes. He’s thrown four touchdowns and one interception, and comes ...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

How the Raiders’ offense plans to counter the Steelers’ defense in Week 2

When the Pittsburgh Steelers play a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, an AFC rival, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the matchup. Sure, fans know the big name players from their conference foe, but a lot can change from one year to the next. With that said, I...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jacoby Brissett’s journey started at Dwyer; now he’s starting QB for hometown Dolphins at Raiders

Jack Daniels remembers seeing Jacoby Brissett for the first time as a chubby 6-foot-2 freshman who was more interested in basketball than football. “That’s why I didn’t even know if he was going to play football. He was a big basketball guy, and that was his No. 1 love,” Daniels, the former Dwyer High football coach told the South Florida Sun Sentinel this week. “The first time I saw him ...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers remain relatively healthy heading into Week 2 game vs. the Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 1 after beating the Buffalo Bills 23-16 on the road. In Week 2 they return to Heinz Field, with a packed house for the first time since 2019, as they host the Las Vegas Raiders. When they play the Raiders, they will be doing so with a pretty healthy roster.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens: 4 players with the most to prove against Raiders in Week 1

A-a-a-nd that’s a wrap for NFL Week 1. Wait, the Baltimore Ravens still have their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. *Rubs hands in gleeful anticipation of more football*. The Ravens face Las Vegas tonight in their first game of the season, which will also serve as...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Blocked punt proves pivotal in Steelers win at Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The first play of the season was a dud for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ special teamers. It took the unit three quarters to more than make up for it. A blocked punt returned for a scoop-and-score touchdown was one of the major plays of the Steelers’ 23-16 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Offseason free-agent signee Miles Killebrew’s block of a Matt Haack punt was picked up by Ulysees Gilbert III, who waltzed into the end zone with 9 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game to give the Steelers a 10-point lead.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Raiders Week 2: Time, TV Schedule, and game information

The 2021 regular season is underway! The Pittsburgh Steelers had their biggest upset victory in nine seasons to move to 1-0 after defeating the Bills in Buffalo. The next step is another team with an upset victory in Week 1 as the Steelers and Raiders are locked in the only AFC matchup of two teams that were both victorious to start the season.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers rivalry revisited: What to watch Week 2 vs. Raiders

Even though the Raiders and Steelers participated in their first matchup back in 1970, the Immaculate Reception in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff set the foundation. For those that are diehard Steelers Nation and NFL fans since the inception, it was the most famous play that had occurred in the league and began the dynasties of the Steelers and Raiders. What will be the 50th anniversary coming up for the play, the Raiders and Steelers will revisit the rivalry. Since the last time these two met in 2018, rosters have changed, the mentality will not and as recent matchups have shown, there is no love lost between the two of them. Las Vegas currently has the lead in the series, but the Raiders have not won in Pittsburgh since the 2000s.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 2

In preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, BTSC is here to give you advice on the biggest fantasy football start and sit decisions in the game. Each week during the NFL season, I, Andrew Wilbar, and BTSC podcast personality Jeremy Betz will co-author...
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Derek Carr credits harrowing Week 1 win over Ravens to defense: 'I hope someone praises them'

It began as a fantastic night for Lamar Jackson, but it ended as one for Derek Carr. The former went from a 14-0 lead in the first half over the Las Vegas Raiders to seeing his Baltimore Ravens fall in a 33-27 overtime thriller at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night, leaving the latter wearing a massive smile as he and head coach Jon Gruden move forward with a 1-0 start to the 2021 regular season. But while it's Carr who ended up striking the final blow to the Ravens' hopes of escaping with a victory -- his 31-yard touchdown pass in overtime to receiver Zay Jones ending the night -- he wants credit applied elsewhere.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy