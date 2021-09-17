CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU, Caesars Sportsbook, enter sponsorship agreement

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU and Caesar’s Sportsbook have announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement that makes Louisiana’s flagship state university the first in the Southeastern Conference to enter a financial partnership with a gambling company. A person familiar with the situation says Caesars will pay LSU “multiple millions” of dollars for signage at Tiger Stadium and other LSU sports venues. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the value of the contract has not been announced. The deal comes as Louisiana prepares to permit legal sports betting.

