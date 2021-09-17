CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

These subtle signs could mean you’re not sleeping enough

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Though you’re unconscious for much of the night, what happens while you’re plastered to your mattress and snuggled up with your favorite pillow is deeply interconnected with your overall quality of life. Getting the right amount of sleep can completely change how you feel during the day.

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

Always Want To Sleep In? 7 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

I knew I had a morning problem when I read through my phone's screen-time report. My most-used app wasn't Instagram, Photos, or Chrome—it was my clock. "How could that be when I only set two alarms a day max?" I wondered. Then it hit me: It was all those times I'd pressed the snooze button, stealing a little extra sleep, minute by minute, until over an hour had passed and I was officially late to start the day.
HEALTH
Tom's Guide

How to sleep when you're feeling anxious

Trying to fall asleep (and stay asleep) when you're feeling anxious and stressed isn't easy. Anxiety doesn’t own an alarm clock and it doesn’t care that you’re trying to get some shut-eye, which can make some nights feel as though they'll never end. If your worries are keeping you awake, it’s time to take action. To help you, we've teamed up with two experts to gain their advice on how to sleep with anxiety – and better still, how to keep your worries out of the bedroom.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Subtle Signs You May Have Dementia, According to Science

Watch out for signs you or someone you love has dementia—they can creep up on you. What may seem like regular old age at first—who hasn't forgotten where they misplaced their phone—can snowball quickly into the signals of a brain in trouble. Read on for 6 key signifiers that someone you love has dementia, according to science—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Spencer
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

A little lie-down could be the burnout cure you’re looking for

Studies show that 100 per cent of working mothers are exhausted post-pandemic. Bone-weary. Frazzled. Spent. When I say studies, I mean I polled my mates. And, to a woman, they agreed that the legacy of having spent so long stressing about everyone’s health, fretting about finances, handling the horrors of homeschooling and having everyone in the house 24/7 messing up the place is a kind of collective fatigue that a nice bowl of soup and an early night can’t fix.
YOGA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Deprivation#Sleep Patterns#Flipboard#How To Sleep#Reviewed#American
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Simple

Sweating Is Healthy, but Are You Sweating Too Much? Here's What Might Be Causing It

We all sweat—and for good reason. The body produces sweat to help regulate body temperature, and sweating can be caused by "changes in your body temperature, the outside temperature, or your emotional state," explains dermatologist Corey L. Hartman, MD, founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Ala., and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Alabama School of Medicine.
FITNESS
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation - there are seemingly endless ways that supposedly promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed how not only can certain foods help us drift off, but the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

One Major Effect Cashews Have on Your Heart, Studies Say

Don't miss out on this key health benefit. Do you include cashews in your bag of trail mix? If not, maybe this piece of information will make you consider otherwise when you go to make your next batch—cashews may help to improve your heart health. That's right, several studies have...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

The disgusting reason you should never pass on passing gas

A fart a day keeps the doctor away. Breaking wind while in the company of others might seem like the height of rudeness — it was even ranked one of the worst house guest behaviors by a UK survey — but one enterprising TikTok doctor suggests that letting it rip is absolutely essential because, otherwise, the farts could come out of your mouth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Best Life

If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of trying to salvage it.
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
wdrb.com

Study finds unusual illness linked to marijuana use on the rise

(CNN) -- An unusual illness is on the rise in the United States, especially in states that have legalized marijuana, according to a report by CNN. Habitual users of cannabis, including teenagers, are showing up in emergency rooms complaining of severe intestinal distress. "They are writhing, holding their stomach, complaining...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, Have Your Lungs Checked, Experts Warn

Lung cancer is the second most deadly cancer in both men and women, and the American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 131,880 lung cancer-related deaths in 2021 alone. The prevalence of the disease is also shockingly high: One in 15 men and one in 17 women will go on to develop lung cancer in their lifetime.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy